Ken Griffey Jr. 90's Insert Cards To Invest In Before They Catch Up To His Rookie Cards

Every collector knows the "Goats" in sports and how that translates to the sports card market. While the value of sports collectibles moves up and down like every other market, rookie cards of the legends have seen a slow, steady rise in recent years. Ken Griffey Jr.'s rookie cards are no exception, his Upper Deck 1989 card has more than doubled in value over the last couple of years. It's therefore easy to understand that some collectors might feel like they've missed the boat on his rookie cards, but there's another space in which collectors can find some deals - the 1990's insert card market. While these cards have also been heating up lately, there are still some hidden gems worth a look.

FLAIR SHOWCASE HOT GLOVES 1994 KEN GRIFFEY JR.

1994 Ken Griffey Jr Flair Showcase Hot Gloves | CardLadder

The "Hot Gloves" insert from the Flair Showcase set released in 1994 is a great concept - Griffey in full swing, with a giant glove behind him, reminding us of his defensive skills as well. This was one of the first die-cut inserts and really influenced future insert card designs. A PSA 9 copy can be found for under $200.

TOPPS FINEST REFRACTOR 1995 KEN GRIFFEY JR.

1995 Ken Griffey Jr Topps Finest Refractor | CardLadder

Another great-looking card, the 1995 Finest Refractor is not as affordable as many would like. A copy in gem-mint condition goes for around $3,000, but it may still be a bargain, and here's why. This is from the third year of refractors, making it a big deal just from that perspective. It's also condition sensitive, resulting in a low pop count - there are just 16 in PSA 10 condition. While the market already sees the value in this card, there could still be room to run.

PINNACLE SUMMIT BIG BANG 1996 KEN GRIFFEY JR.

1996 Ken Griffey Jr. Pinnacle Summit Big Bang | CardLadder

Back in the mid-nineties, the card market was in an almost constant state of innovation. Refractors, autograph cards, relic cards - you name it, it was happening. The "Big Bang" insert from the Pinnacle Summit product showed off a wild holographic design and was also numbered to just 600, a very limited number back then. A copy in raw condition can be found for around $200.

PINNACLE STARBURST 1996 KEN GRIFFEY JR.

1996 Ken Griffey Jr. Pinnacle Starburst | CardLadder

The Pinnacle Starburst card from 1996 isn't exactly rare - the insert series could be found in one of every seven packs - but it sure looks great. Making full use of the foil technology, this card isn't on the radar of many Griffey Jr. collectors - a copy in great condition can be had for under $100.