New Topps 2025 Pixar Gold Cards: iconic characters, rare inserts and more

Your favorite Pixar characters are getting their own collectible cards, and just in time for the holidays. Pre-orders for boxes of 2025 Topps Pixar Gold cards will be available on December 2nd, so mark your calendar. In case you were looking for a fun gift to get that Pixar fan into the hobby, you're in luck.

2025 Pixar Gold Mr. Incredible Golden Icons (/25) | Topps

Topps has collaborated with EQL, a third-party commerce platform, to help launch this exclusive Pixar Gold set along with other products.

2025 Pixar Gold Princess Atta Autograph (/10) | Topps

What's in a box?

Each box comes with eight Chrome cards and one encased card, featuring characters from The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Cars, Coco, and more. There are 100 base cards in the 2025 Pixar Gold set, and even the Pixar jumping lamp gets a card in this set.

2025 Pixar Gold Pixar Lamp Perfection (/10) | Topps

Complete details are still pretty sparse, but Topps has highlighted a few incredible parallels and chase cards, including Gilded Pixar Autographs, Behind the Voice Autographs, Golden Moments, Golden Icons, Pixar Perfection, and ultra rare one-of-one gold cards.

2025 Pixar Gold John Ratzenberger Behind the Voice P.T. Flea (1/1) | Topps

The Behind the Voice and Behind the Voice autographs feature actors like Larry the Cable Guy, who voiced Tow Mater from Cars, and John Ratzenberger. Ratzenberger has voiced characters in over a dozen Pixar movies, including Hamm from the Toy Story films, P.T. Flea from A Bug’s Life, Yeti from Monsters, Inc., and many others.

Why the partnership with EQL?

It sounds like Topps has had an issue with bots and people placing massive orders with past product launches. On the Topps 2025 Pixar Gold webpage, they explain, “EQL helps us slow down bots and to deliver a launch that is fair.”

2025 Pixar Gold Golden Moments | Topps

They go on to explain that entries placed through EQL undergo a multi-step security verification process that validates a human is behind the order, which combats bot-generated orders. EQL also leverages unique identification tags that help ensure people are only placing a single order.

Topps did a great job teasing some inserts and some of Pixar’s best movie characters, but I couldn’t help but notice a lack of Toy Story characters. Will Woody and Buzz be left out of this product release altogether, or is Topps planning on surprising us all when the product finally makes its way into collectors hands? We’ll know soon enough.

