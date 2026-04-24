Key Rookie Cards of Top 2021 NFL Draft Picks Trevor Lawrence, Ja'Marr Chase & Micah Parsons
The 2021 NFL Draft class has quickly become one of the most exciting groups of draft picks in recent memory from both an on-field perspective as well as a collectibles perspective.
These players have showcased elite talent on both sides of the ball while driving significant interest across all aspects of the sports card marketplace.
At the center of 2021 class are three of the games brightest stars:
- Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars (#1 Overall)
- Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals (#5 Overall)
- Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers (originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys #12 Overall).
Trevor Lawrence - No. 1 Overall Pick - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, (who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the first overall pick), entered the league with some of the biggest expectations of any player in the modern game when he was selected out of Clemson. His first few seasons were nothing short of rough, especially since Jacksonville’s coaching staff failed to lead the team in a positive direction.
With that said, Lawrence’s development has accelerated dramatically in recent seasons, and his poise under pressure demonstrates the leadership qualities the franchise has yearned for over the better part of the last two decades.
From a pricing perspective the raw versions of his rookie cards can found in the following price ranges:
- 2021 Panini Prizm Silver (Raw: $35-$50 , PSA 10: $900)
- 2021 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Holo (Raw: $10-$20, PSA 10: $130-$160)
- 2021 Select Field Level Silver (Raw: $75, PSA 10: $200).
Ja'Marr Chase - No. 5 Overall Pick - Cincinnati Bengals
Ja’Marr Chase, (who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the fifth overall pick), quickly raised the bar in terms of expectations for rookie wideouts. For example, Chase would deliver a record-breaking rookie season that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Chase’s most desirable rookie cards include the 2021 Prizm Silver, his 2021 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Holo, and his 2021 Select Premier Level Silver, all of which remain highly liquid due to sustained elite production and highlight-reel performances.
From a pricing perspective the raw versions of his rookie cards can found in the following price ranges:
- 2021 Panini Prizm Silver (Raw: $35-$50, PSA 10: $900)
- 2021 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Holo (Raw: $12-$17, PSA 10: $90-$100)
- 2021 Select Premier Level Silver (Raw: $7-$10, PSA 10: $60)
Micah Parsons - No. 12 Overall Pick - Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons, (who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the fifth overall pick), has become one of the most recognized names on the defensive side of the ball. Originally drafted as a linebacker, Parsons’ ability as a playmaker and adaptability as a key defensive weapon have allowed him to immensely contribute right out of the gate.
From an accomplishment perspective not only did he win Defensive Rookie of the Year he’s also established himself as a favored candidate for Defensive Player of the Year each and every year since being drafted.
From a pricing perspective the raw versions of his rookie cards can found in the following price ranges:
- 2021 Panini Prizm Silver (Raw: $315-$20, PSA 10: $145)
- 2021 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie Holo (Raw: $5-$7, PSA 10: $50-$60)
- 2021 Select Concourse Level Silver (Raw: $2-$3, PSA 10: $60-$70)
When it comes to the hobby, there’s no doubt that these three players have not only redefined their respected positions on the field but have also drawn significant demand for their cards off the field.
If the first five years are any indication, there’s a very good chance that these cards can surpass their current values as long as each player’s level of play is maintained and their accomplishments continue to increase.
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Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.Follow MJSchilling