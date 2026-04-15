Rare Pokémon Sweepstakes Featuring $150,000 Card Available To Collectors

Pokémon has seen a recent uptick in interest, and the number of collectors in the hobby collecting Pokémon cards is unlikely to stall anytime soon. While Arena Club regularly features Pokémon Slab Packs for collectors, they are now offering a major sweepstakes, giving away one of the rarest cards in the Pokémon hobby. Even better, is that it will be very simple for collectors to enter to win a 2006 Pokémon EX Holon Phantoms Holo Pikachu Gold Star PSA 10 GEM MINT.

Here is what collectors need to know about the sweepstakes, and how they can enter for a chance to win the card.

Arena Club Offering A Limited Time Sweepstakes For Rare Pokémon Card

Starting April 15 and running through May 29, 2026, Arena Club will be giving collectors the chance to enter a sweepstakes for one of the biggest cards in the Pokémon hobby. Without question, this is one of the biggest Arena Club moments of 2026 so far. The Pokémon Gold Star card is from a 2006 set and the card is of Pikachu, perhaps the most well known and iconic Pokémon. It is also a EX Holo, making it a very rare card. On top of all of this, it is graded a PSA 10. The grade makes it one of the most desirable cards in the hobby, one that any Pokémon collector would love to add to their collection and the estimated value is $150,000.

2006 Pokémon Gold Star Pikachu Holo PSA 10 | Arena Club

How Collectors Can Enter the Sweepstakes

Arena Club has designed this sweepstakes to be very easy for collectors to enter. Simply follow Arena Club on Instagram. This could be a once in a lifetime chance to own this card.

Arena Club Giveaway | Arena Club

Arena Club is continuing to expand their presence in the hobby by giving back to collectors. Collectors interesed in winning this card should make sure they follow Arena Club on Instagram by May 29.