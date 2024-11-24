The Rise and Epic Fall of the 2021 NFL QB Draft Class – Impact on the Hobby
2021 Draft class produced some of the most exciting playmakers in today’s game of football. 1st round players like Ja’Marr Chase, Devonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle are blowing by the secondaries, lighting up the scoreboard. Running backs Najee Harris and Travis Etienne running up and down the field eating up the clock. Even finding All-Pro players in the late rounds like wide-reciever Amon-Ra St. Brown.
However, this draft was about the quarterbacks. There were eight quarterbacks taken in the first three rounds of the 2021 Draft, the most in NFL draft history, according to NFL Research. This draft class was supposed to save their teams. There were talks of “generational talent” being drafted, and types of players teams were going to build around. The top five quarterbacks were drafted in the top 15 picks.
The Top 5 with their draft order is as followed:
No. 1: Trevor Lawrence
No. 2: Zach Wilson
No 3: Trey Lance
No. 11: Justin Fields
No. 15: Mac Jones
Let’s take a deeper dive into these players, where they were, and where they are now, and the height of their RCs, to now.
1. Trevor Lawrence: This man has been watched since the first day he put on a helmet with Clemson. A great arm, sound decision maker, and some saying on draft night, the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck.
Lawrence is the only QB on this list that still remains with the team that drafted him. While he has not lived up to the hype of what he could be, his 17 game average is still very respectable: 3969 yards, 20 TDs, 13 INT.
At the height of his market, around March – June of 2023, his 2021 Prizm Silver PSA 10 RC (card # 331) was going at auction for an average of $2800, per cardladder.com history (top 5 sales at auction).
Looking at the most recent sales on cardladder.com, the average sale of the last 5 at auction: $556.
2. Zach Wilson: The kid from BYU, who came into the combine and put on an epic show. By the time he was done, there was little doubt he was going to be the second pick in the draft. The Jets drafted him, with the thought he was going to be under center for many years. After throwing for 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 3 years for the Jets, he is now the backup quarterback for Denver Broncos.
At the height of his market, around Sept – Oct of 2023, his 2021 Prizm Silver PSA 10 RC (card # 332) was going at auction for an average of $247, per cardladder.com history (top 5 sales at auction).
Looking at the most recent sales on cardladder.com, the average sale of the last 5 at auction: $45 (had to use both Variation and base silver).
3. Trey Lance: Coming out of North Dakota State with a 17-0 record as a starter, a lot of people thought he would be an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo. His decision making, and ability to run, excited coaches and fans alike. In two years, and only 4 starts, he compiled only 800 yards, and 5 touchdowns for the 49ers. He is now a backup QB for the Dallas Cowboys and has only seen action in 1 game.
At the height of his market back in August 2022, his 2021 Prizm Silver PSA 10 RC (card #333) was going at auction for an average of $1378, per cardladder.com history.
Looking at the most recent sales, the average of the last 5 at auction: $54
4. Justin Fields: The man with the big arm, and the blazing speed. One NFC coordinator compared him Kyler Murray, but bigger. He was supposed to bring the Chicago Bears to new heights. Fields kept his promised as he tried everything to help the Bears to victory. His second year alone he passed for 2242 yards, threw for 17 touchdowns while also rushing for another 1143 yards. Unfortunately, the Bears and Fields separated after 3 years of marriage. Fields is now the backup QB for the Pittsburg Steelers.
At the height of his market back around June – Sept 2023, his 2021 Prizm Silver PSA 10 RC ( card # 334) was going at auction for an average of $1665, per cardladder.com history.
Looking at the most recent sales, the average of the last 5 at auction: $101
5. Mac Jones: Coming from Alabama, what he lacked in the physical traits as some of his peers, he gained in his smarts of the game. He could process the game, and he had a very good touch with his throws. This is the man that was supposed to replace Tom Brady. His rookie year made everyone feel really good about drafting him at 15. He passed for 3800 yards, 22 touchdowns, and was named to his first Pro Bowl, while also finishing second in the ROY ballot. Mac Jones couldn’t match those successes, and eventually was out of a job after 3 years with the Patriots. He is now the backup QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars, sitting behind Trevor Lawrence.
Ath the height of his market around Aug – Sept 2022, his 2021 Prizm Silver PSA 10 RC ( card #336) was going at auction for an average of $956, per cardladder.com history.
Looking at the most recent sales, the average of the last 5 at auction: $22
I bring up all of this, because if you are one who believes in second chances, you can pick these guys up on the cheap. One of these players can be the next Gino Smith or Jared Goff. I look at Justin Fields to be that guy. What he did with the Steelers while Russell Wilson was out, and what he is doing in his limited roll now, has been amazing. I am sure other executives are stirring the pot a little bit, seeing how they can get their hands on Fields for next year, and years to come.