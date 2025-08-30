Micah Parsons football card market explodes after historic NFL trade

The football card market of Micah Parsons had been trending upward since the All-Pro defensive end's trade request went public. The demand for Parsons cards exploded on Thursday, when the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers finalized the deal that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL.

Even though a trade of historic significance was the catalyst, Micah Parsons has become one of the few non-quarterbacks to move the needle in the football card hobby.

Traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, who made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history on Thursday, Parsons’ card market started to rise after he publicly requested a trade on Aug 1. According to Card Ladder, Parsons’ market is up 85.9 percent in the last month; his Thursday sales volume of $911.08, based on verified sales data, blew his previous high ($300 on Sept. 25, 2022) out of the water.

Among the Parsons cards transacted on Thursday were six PSA 10 copies of his 2021 Prizm Silver (#382) rookie cards, which sold on eBay for an average of $141. A Card Ladder-verified sale of $160 marked the highest sale of a PSA 10 copy of the card since a bid of $187.50 won an eBay auction on Oct. 21, 2023.

While Parsons’ Prizm Silver graded a Gem Mint 10 by PSA has a low population count for an ultra-modern card (223 as of Friday, according to GemRate), his PSA 10 Prizm base card has a population of only 351. According to Card Ladder, the PSA 10 base cards are up 52.2 percent over last year, with a Thursday sale of $49.99 closing in on the highest sale of the card in the past year, which was a $59.99 transaction on eBay on Feb. 18.

With PSA assigning Gem Mint 10 grades to 34 percent of the Parsons Prizm Silver cards the company has analyzed (652 total graded by PSA, according to GemRate), the opportunity to profit after buying and submitting a raw copy of the card is enticing. Card Ladder has vetted 15 sales of Parsons’ Prizm Silver over the last month, with a $12 eBay sale on Thursday the most recent.

Parsons’ market is likely to level off at some point. Still, his move to the Packers could reset the hobby floor for one of the game’s premier defensive players, especially with football card-related activity afoot with less than a week to go until the 2025 season kicks off.

