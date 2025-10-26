The 10 Most Collectible Athletes of All Time: Part 1

This two-part series ranks the ten most collectible athletes of all time. To build these rankings, I ranked each athlete across three main categories: Card Market Strength, Popularity, and GOAT Status. These factors capture how their cards perform in the market, how deeply an athlete connects with fans, and how strong their legacy is within their sport’s history. Card market strength will factor in Cardladder data like total market cap (combined total value of all tracked cards) and how their cards sell compared to their peers. Each athlete was scored from 1 to 5 in each category to determine their overall collectibility.

The athletes in these rankings are all iconic. Their cards also feel iconic the moment you see them; whether it’s a 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth, a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan, or a 2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady. The most iconic card of each player in the top 10 will be highlighted as well.

Honorable Mentions: Players Who Just Missed the Cut

Shohei Ohtani (Baseball):

Card Market Strength (3.5/5): According to CardLadder, Ohtani currently ranks 14th all-time in total athlete market cap. His cards are among the hottest in the hobby. He has a very good chance to crack the top five on a list like this in the near future.

Popularity (4/5): The first true two-way baseball superstar since Babe Ruth, Ohtani’s popularity in Japan and the US continues to grow. Even factoring in his Japanese fanbase, he still isn't as popular as the baseball players in this top 10 though.

GOAT Status (2.5/5): He is a generational talent redefining what’s possible in baseball. Much of his story is still unwritten though, as Ohtani is still in his prime.

Total Score: 10/ 15

Muhammad Ali (Boxing):

Ali's Most Iconic Card: 1960 Hemmets Journal Cassius Clay | https://app.cardladder.com/collection?saleId=fanatics-weekly-5308270&index=new_salesarchive

Card Market Strength (2/5): Boxing just isn't a major sport compared to baseball, basketball, and football when it comes to cards. Ali's 1960 Hemmet's Journal card is his most popular and iconic, but there are not enough popular Ali cards for him to join the top 10.

Popularity (4/5): Ali transcended boxing through activism, charisma, and courage. He is one of the most influential athletes of the 20th century. Boxing is not as mainstream as the other major sports though, which hurts Ali in this category a bit.

GOAT Status (4.5/5): Ali is the most popular choice for "Greatest Heavyweight Ever." He has a lot of competition for the "Greatest Boxer of All Time" title.

Total Score: 10.5 / 15

Patrick Mahomes (Football):

Card Market Strength (4/5): His total market cap ranks 2nd among all football players and 12th among all athletes. Mahomes’ National Treasures RPA is still the most expensive football card ever. Popularity (3.5/5): Mahomes is the most popular player still playing in the NFL. He is incredibly entertaining as well, but football doesn't have the same global popularity as other sports. GOAT Status (3.5/5): Three Super Bowl rings and two MVPs before age 30 put Mahomes on a historic path. He is realistically Brady’s only current challenger for the GOAT title.

Total Score: 11 / 15

10th Most Collectible Athlete: Steph Curry (Basketball)

https://app.cardladder.com/collection?cardId=9skMIXTg4ILIPxjYfZLF

Most Iconic Card: 2009 Topps Chrome Stephen Curry /999 #101 (Last PSA 10 Sold for $39,725 on October 1, 2025) Population Count: /999

Card Market Strength (4/5): Curry's total market cap ranks fourth among all basketball players and 8th among all athletes. His iconic rookie cards continue to surge in price.



Popularity (4/5): Curry is the humble superstar that nobody dislikes. He has changed the way basketball is played from youth leagues to the NBA. He is #1 in NBA jersey sales (even beating out the WNBA's Caitlin Clark) which is remarkable for a player in his 16th season with the same team.



GOAT Status (3.5/5): He is undisputedly the greatest shooter ever. He solidified himself as a top 10 player ever when he carried Team USA on his back in the 2024 Olympics, with Lebron James and Kevin Durant as his teammates.

Total Score: 11.5 / 15

9th Most Collectible Athlete: Ken Griffey Jr. (Baseball)

https://app.cardladder.com/players?cardId=QBWAiMZPAbef6gZAW9r2

Most Iconic Card: 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. #1 (Last PSA 10 Sold for $4,535 on October 24, 2025) Population Count: 185,426

Card Market Strength (4/5): Griffey's index on Cardladder has surged more than 50% in 2025. He is the hobby king of the 1990s with arguably the most iconic card of the modern era: the 1989 Upper Deck #1.



Popularity (4.5/5): Like Curry, it is hard to find someone who dislikes Ken Griffey Jr. In the 90s, he had every big endorsement deal including his own video game which sold over a million copies.



GOAT Status (3.5/5): In the late 90s, Griffey seemed destined to be the greatest ever. He was on pace to break the all-time home run record, but injuries sidelined him for most of his 30s.

Total Score: 12 / 15

8th Most Collectible Athlete: Lebron James (Basketball)

https://app.cardladder.com/dashboard?cardId=vNP6qw8qd2QFYMKa6rjb

Most Iconic Card: 2003 Topps LeBron James #221 (Last PSA 10 Sold for $2,700 on October 19, 2025) Population Count: 31,609

Card Market Strength (4.5/5): LeBron’s total market cap ranks second among all basketball players and 3rd among all athletes. He owns several of the most iconic modern cards ever produced, including a 2003 Exquisite RPA that sold for $5.2 million in 2021.



Popularity (4/5): He is a global superstar and brand empire. That being said, he is a polarizing figure. He has a much lower approval rating than other stars from his generation.



GOAT Status (4/5): LeBron is a top-five player of all time, but it’s clear he will never surpass Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. His all-time numbers and longevity mean he has had one of the best NBA careers ever, but he is not the GOAT.

Total Score: 12.5 / 15

7th Most Collectible Athlete: Wayne Gretzky (Hockey)

https://app.cardladder.com/players/LeBron%20James?cardId=z7W42G6gmGQHBGMli04d

Most Iconic Card: 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky #1 (Last PSA 10 Sold for $1,200,000 on August 27, 2022.. only 1 PSA 10 exists) Population Count: 11,874

Card Market Strength (4/5): Gretzky's total market cap ranks first among all hockey players and 11th among all athletes. His market cap of $109 million more than triples the next best hockey player ($30 million by Connor McDavid).



Popularity (4/5): Hockey's popularity trails the other major sports, but "The Great One" has the name recognition that rivals any athlete. His trade to the LA Kings in 1988 is credited for growing hockey nationally and into non-traditional hockey cities in the US. He is a national hero in his native Canada.



GOAT Status (5/5): Gretzky is the near unanimous choice as the hockey GOAT.

Total Score: 13 / 15

6th Most Collectible Athlete: Lionel Messi (Soccer)

https://app.cardladder.com/players?cardId=cIDAZM2V7bTTx5P1sTk1

Most Iconic Card: 2004 Panini Sports Lionel Messi #71 (Last PSA 10 Sold for $960,000 on August 25, 2025.. only 20 PSA 10 copies exist) Population Count: 940

Card Market Strength (3.75/5): Messi's total market cap ranks first among all soccer players and 13th among all athletes. Soccer cards trail behind the major American sports, but they are rising fast in popularity and Messi is leading the charge.



Popularity (5/5): He is arguably the most recognizable athlete in the world. He has more social media followers than any athlete worldwide.



GOAT Status (4.5/5): He is the most popular choice for soccer GOAT, but it is not undisputed. Ronaldo, Pele, and Maradona all have believers as the greatest soccer player ever.

Total Score: 13.25 / 15

