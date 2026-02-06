A Grail Sports Card Mystery Pack: Which Iconic Card Would You Want?

Repacks are hotter than ever. As with every new disruptive addition to the hobby, there are those who love repacks and those who would rather they went away. As it currently stands, repacks are re-shaping the hobby arguably even more than breaking. Collectors are speaking with their wallets and seem to love the instant gratification, as well as knowing what you could pull from the of cards included within the repack. The following cards are part of a make-believe dream scenario from a $1,000 repack buy-in with cards ranging in value from $500 to $5,000. The cards available are listed below. Which one would you be hoping for?

FLEER 1986 MICHAEL JORDAN

1986 Michael Jordan Fleer | CardLadder

The big chase in this scenario would be a Fleer 1986 Michael Jordan rookie. Everybody knows this card - it's instantly recognizable around the world. A PSA 5 recently sold for $5,100. Not a bad return on a $1,000 investment! There are other Jordan cards, like the 1984 Star, that hold significance in the hobby but don't be fooled - the 1986 Fleer is the iconic card of the GOAT.

TOPPS 1956 MICKEY MANTLE

1956 Mickey Mantle Topps | CardLadder

The 1956 Topps Mickey Mantle isn't his rookie card, but it's one of the best looking cards of Mantle that was produced. A close up portrait paired with a painting of Mantle almost diving into the stands to catch a fly ball makes for a fantastic card. Just about any card of Mantle is highly sought after, and this one is no exception. A PSA 4 copy sold on January 31 for $2,379.

PANINI PRIZM SILVER AUTOGRAPH 2018 JOSH ALLEN

2018 Josh Allen Panini Prizm Silver Autograph | CardLadder

He's had his troubles getting to the Super Bowl, but many fans and collectors agree that Josh Allen is currently the best quarterback in the NFL, with apologies and respect to Patrick Mahomes. The Panini Prizm Silver is the standard for tookies over the past years and the autograph makes this a must-have. This PSA 8 copy above sold for $925 last year.

TOPPS 1969 LEW ALCINDOR

1969 Lew Alcindor Topps | CardLadder

Any discussion about the greatest basketball players ever includes this man - Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Known back in 1969 as Lew Alcindor, Jabbar's rookie card is considered a grail by serious basketball collectors. This PSA 2 copy sold last September for $415.

