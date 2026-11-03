We check out the top 5 sports card sales of the week with a countdown by sale price, which includes vintage Mickey Mantle cards from 1952 and 1960, a Shohei Ohtani rookie autograph, a LeBron 1-of-1 patch auto, and an epic Kobe Bryant Logoman grail that sold for over $4M capping off an epic month of October in the hobby.

Let's jump right in.

5. 1960 Topps Mickey Mantle #350 PSA 9

1960 Topps Mickey Mantle #350 PSA 9 | Heritage Auctions (HA.com) via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $237,900 on October 29, 2026 through Heritage Auctions.

PSA 9 Population: 31

We have the pleasure of starting our list with a Mickey Mantle card from the 1960 Topps set. Although Mantle is no stranger to the top 5 sales of the week, the 1960 Topps card is a nice addition to the list and hasn't been seen in a while.

4. 2018 Bowman Chrome Gold Refractor Auto /50 Shohei Ohtani BGS 9.5/ Auto 10

2018 Bowman Chrome Gold Refractor Auto /50 Shohei Ohtani BGS 9.5/ Auto 10 | ALT via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $288,000 on Oct. 29, 2026 through ALT.

BGS 9.5 Population: 32

One week after being number one on our list with an absolutely massive sale, Shohei Ohtani comes in at number four this week with another fantastic showing and gorgeous card.

3. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 8 (OC)

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 8 (OC) | Love of the Game via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $390,877 on Nov. 1, 2026 through Love of the Game.

Here is the Mantle card that is the iconic specimen for vintage baseball card collectors: the 1952 Topps, and this one is a PSA 8 (OC). The off-center designation is a fascinating caveat that brought this card into the price range of what you may see being paid for a PSA 5.5.

For instance, a PSA 5.5 was sold for $408,000 through Fanatics Premier for $408,000.

A PSA 8, without the (OC) qualifier, recently sold through Goldin Auctions on June 20, 2026, for $1.83M.

2. 2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Patch Auto /1 LeBron James PSA 6

2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Patch Auto /1 LeBron James PSA 6 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $700,800 on October 29, 2026 through ALT.

LeBron James is here and is coming in at number two on our list. This 2008 Exquisite Collection 1/1 comes from the 2007-08 season when he won his first regular-season MVP award. He also starred on Team USA in 2008 while earning gold in the Beijing Olympics.

1. 2017 Panini Flawless Logoman Auto 1/1 Kobe Bryant PSA 9/ Auto 10

2017 Panini Flawless Logoman Auto /1 Kobe Bryant PSA 9/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $4.2M on October 28, 2026 through private sale according to reports.

Further Info on This Sale: Card Ladder notes that this sale hasn't been verified yet by their research team. But it is noted on the Card Ladder platform that information was received from Secure Collectibles on October 31, 2026, that "'Secure purchased this Flawless Kobe Logoman Auto 1/1 for $1.7mm on August 1, 2025, out of China...'" and continues by noting the sale, "'(w)e have now sold this piece for $4.2mm on October 28, 2026, and it's heading back to China...'"

Our number one sports card sale of the week is the great Kobe Bryant. Please join us again next week to see who takes the top spot while enjoying the count down along the way.