The boom that the trading card market has seen over the past half-decade is, in a word, amazing. In August 2026, there were over $912 million worth of card sales, according to Card Ladder data. The question wasn't if, but when we'd see a month with a billion dollars in card sales. We take a look at five of the top reasons why October 2026 was the month that crossed this impressive milestone.

1) Steady Trend Line

Card Ladder Monthly Volume Graph. Shows steady incline in sales growth over the past 2 years. Including past eight months with January 2026 having $445.06 million in sales and October 2026 having $1.07 Billion in sales. | Card Ladder

The card market has shown a steady drumbeat of growth over the past two years. This includes starting in 2026 with $445.06 million in January and climbing all the way to $1.07B in October of 2026 as shown in the graph above.

2. Over 9.2 Million Transactions

Graph showing increase in sales over the past 2 years, including over 9.2 million transactions in October of 2026. | Card Ladder

It isn't just the big-time sales that make this card market what it is. No doubt the multi-million-dollar card sales make a big splash, but the average card sale is about $116, with over 9.2 million transactions accounting for $1.07 billion in sales in October. In other words, so many buyers and sellers that keep this market churning. October 2026 is a record month for the number of transactions, and it is half a million more than the next-highest month, August 2026.

3. Pokemon and TCG Strength

Those wondering whether Pokémon's 30th Anniversary Celebration would boost card sales: the answer is that it certainly didn't hurt. Pokémon and other TCG cards rank at the top of the weekly and monthly lists time and time again.

$4.88M Pokemon Card Sale

2015 P.M. Japanese XY Promo Art Academy- Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip PSA 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $4.88M on October 26, 2026 through Goldin.

This is the biggest sale of a TCG card in October of 2026 reported so far, adding $4.88M towards the huge October total, but it certainly isn't alone.

Graph shows the Pokemon card sales boom over the past 6 months. October 25th had over $18M in sales alone. | Card Ladder

In fact, the outlier on this graph shows that October 25th, 2026, was the biggest day of Pokemon card sales with over $18M in sales.

4. Continued Sports Card Sales

Pokémon cards hold three of the top five spots in October sales, but the other two spots belong to one baseball card and a basketball card.

$3.24M Ohtani Sale

2025 Topps The Game Dynasty Black Logoman Auto /1 Shohei Ohtani PSA 9. Sold for $3.24M on Fanatics Premier on October 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $3.42M through Fanatics Premier on October 23, 2026.

Reported $4.2M Kobe Bryant Card Sale

2017 Panini Flawless Logoman Auto /1 Kobe Bryant PSA 9/Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Info: Reportedly, but not yet verified by Card Ladder, card sold for $4.2M on October 28, 2026 through private sale.

Despite not being verified yet by Card Ladder. It is worth noting the likely sale of this Kobe Bryant card as it holds the top spot for the sale of a sports card in October of 2026 at a whopping $4,200,000.00. The sale was publicly reported by Secure Collectibles.

5. Strong Across Many Card Sectors

Image of different index data across multiple segments and showing 30 markets in green and only 12 in red. | Card Ladder

Although some of the most impressive gains are in relatively small sectors, when looking across all listed markets, the overall picture is rather green. Overall, the market looks impressive in the last month, with growth across 30 market segments (green), with only 12 down (red). Even then, only 5 of the 12 negative-growth segments are more than 1% down since last month.

When Does It End?

The honest answer to the question of, "When does this boom end?" Is that nobody really knows.

One could argue that, like in any industry, there is the possibility of internal scandal that could upend the market and damage customer trust.

Or, if broader economic forces like inflation keep rising or a sudden change in investment markets takes its toll, it could change these card market trends. It's fair to say that cardboard pictures might not be a big part of a consumer's budget if gas is $7 a gallon and/or the AI boom ends poorly one way or another. We certainly hope they don't happen. As long as they don't, or until they do, happy collecting!