Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers are on a three-game winning streak and have six of their seven games this season to take the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

This core of James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe is one of the best in the NBA, and as long as this team stays healthy, the Sixers are a real title contender.

On Monday, Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable, and it’s worth noting he sat out the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday with the same issue.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls couldn’t be further from contention in the 2026-27 season. Chicago has dropped four games in a row and is one of the worst teams in the East after blowing up a lot of the roster in the 2025-26 campaign.

Chicago has some solid veterans Josh Giddey and Norman Powell, but this team is all about No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson, who has shown some flashes that he can be a cornerstone for this franchise.

On Monday, oddsmakers have set the 76ers as 10.5-point favorites at home, where they are 3-1 so far this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +10.5 (-113)

76ers -10.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Bulls: +406

76ers: -537

Total

238.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Bulls vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, CHSN, NBA League Pass

Bulls record: 1-5

76ers record: 6-1

Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Jalen Smith – probable

Tobe Awaka – probable

Nic Claxton – doubtful

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – questionable

Dominick Barlow – out

Ariel Hukporti – out

Bulls vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Caleb Wilson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-144)

I’m targeting Wilson to have a big game on the glass against Philly, and I explained why in today’s edition of our best props for SI Betting :

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson is averaging 21.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, yet his rebounds prop is down at 5.5 for Monday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly has listed Joel Embiid (foot) as questionable for this game, and it remains one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. The Sixers are 24th in the league in rebound percentage and 30th in opponent rebounds per game, which sets up well for Wilson on Monday.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is playing well over 30 minutes per night and has three games with six or more boards this season. He’s grabbed at least five rebounds in five of his six appearances.

I think his athleticism alone will help him on the glass against a Philly team that lacks size in the frontcourt behind Embiid.

Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Embiid’s status could swing the spread in this game a little towards Chicago if he sits, but I still think this game has blowout potential for the 76ers.

Philly has the third-best defensive rating in the NBA, which has helped it after a slow start on offense (23rd in offensive rating) through seven games. The 76ers are a much better defensive team than Chicago (28th in defensive rating) which should be the difference in this game.

The Bulls already have three losses by 14 or more points, and they are a bottom-10 team in both offensive rating and defensive rating. Chicago has covered the spread in three games, but the Sixers are a much more talented team as long as most of their starting five suits up – only Embiid is on the injury report – tonight.

With an off day ahead tomorrow, I wouldn't be shocked if the Sixers play Embiid in this game, and that would only further their case against a Chicago team that lacks an elite option at center, especially with Nic Claxton doubtful to play.

I’ll lay the points with this Sixers team that is 6-1 in seven games and an impressive 4-3 against the spread.

Pick: 76ers -10.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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