Luka Doncic Logoman, Kabooms & Rookies dominate last week's top card sales

Seems like every week there are cards selling for more than a house, and last week was no different. From today's best in the game, to future potential, to chasing the hype, last weeks top 5 sports cards pushed sales over a half a million dollars.

The common theme of these five cards, they are all 1/1s.

This is a deep dive into the top 5, talk about the player, and showcase the final sale price.

5. 2025-26 Topps Chrome Ace Bailey 1/1 Superfractor - $75,000

Ace Bailey 1/1 Superfractor | Cardladder.com/eBay - borisbuildingent

Related: The Return of a Classic: Topps and Fanatics Bring the NBA License Home

For the first time since 2009, Topps is able to produce a fully licensed product, and collectors are going crazy over it. It doesn't hurt to have a strong rookie class featuring players like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Ace Bailey. Bailey just 19 years old, is having a solid start to his NBA career. The 5th pick in last years draft is average just over 10 PPG, and is instrumental to the Utah Jazz future. Seeing what he is able to do at such a young age, has fans and collectors excited for his future.

4. 2024 Absolute Kaboom! Vertical Green Bo Nix #4 /1 PSA 9 - $94,125

Bo Nix Kaboom 1/1 | Cardladder.com - Alt

Kaboom!, like Downtowns are extremely collectable among collectors. With Denver knocking on the door of this years Superbowl, this card is holding a ton of value. Bo Nix help orchestrate a magical season, pushing his team to a 14-3 regular season record. Throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, Nix has helped his team be in the playoffs both of his professional seasons. Nix is proving he belongs, and is poised to be the quarterback for the Denver Broncos for years to come.

3. 2024 Panini Revolution Stephon Castle Kaboom! Vertical Green #19 1/1 PSA 8 - $96,600

Stephon Castle Kaboom! 1/1 | Cardladder.com/eBay - altxyz official cards

Also See: Topps 3 NBA: rare Flagg, Tatum & Banchero triple auto card of Duke Alums

No surprise, another Kaboom! hits this list, this time Stephon Castle. Last years Rookie of the Year winner, has stepped it up another level this year. Starting in all 34 games he has played this year Castle has increased is offensive numbers in nearly every major category. The sophomore is averaging over 17 PPG, 7 APG, and nearly 5 RPG. He is a major factor in why the San Antonio Spurs are sitting in second place in the Western Conference.

2. 2024 Panini Prizm Black Prizm Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #113 /1 PSA 8 - $150,000

SGA - Black 1/1 | Cardladder.com - ALT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a bona-fide top 5 NBA player right now, and there are no signs of slowing down. Last years MVP, the player known as SGA is making a case to win the honors again this year. The 27 year old is again averaging over 30 PPG, over 6 APG, and 1.3 steals per game. He is doing all of this while driving his team to the best record in the NBA. SGA is on an elite level, and his trajectory is on par to an all-time great level.

1. 2022 Panini Flawless Logoman Luka Doncic #LM-LKD /1 BGS 8 - $220,275

Luka Doncic Logoman | Cardladder.com - ALT

Selling a common logoman, can buy you a box of cards. Selling a logoman of a superstar, can buy you a house. Anything Luka Doncic will sell for a premium, and for good reasons. Luka Doncic at 26 years old has already put up hall of fame numbers. Still a top 5 talent in the NBA, Doncic is already an all-time great. What he does the rest of his career, only will push higher in the elite category. In 8 years, Luke is already a 5x All-NBA, scoring champ, and Rookie of the Year. He has nearly averaged a triple -double for his career, with stats of 28.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 8.3 APG. Doncic is looking to push his Lakers into the playoff, and hopefully obtain 1 thing he is missing to his incredible career, a ring.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: