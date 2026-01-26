Brady vs Manning Rivalry Lives On in 1/1 Dual Auto Card

That AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Broncos was a nail-biter, especially once conditions took a turn for the worse in the second half at Empower Field in Denver. It brought back memories of defensive slug fests, like the 2001 "Snow Bowl" between the Patriots and Raiders. It also brought back memories of the legendary duels between Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Broncos (and Colts) quarterback Peyton Manning.

This Brady/Manning dual auto is live on eBay for the next two days and could become the highest-selling card of its kind.

PSA 9 2016 Classic Clashes Peyton Manning and Tom Brady Dual Inscriptions Auto (#6)

PSA 9 2016 Panini Classic Clashes Peyton Manning and Tom Brady dual autograph #6 | eBay

Graded a PSA 9 with a PSA 10 autograph grade, the above 2016 Panini Classic Clashes card features a cheeky little back and forth between Brady and Manning. Beneath his signature, Brady includes the words "You win some you lose some" to which Manning replies "I agree!".

As of Monday, this card already has close to 200 watchers and over 60 bids. The bid price has plateaued at just over $11K for now, but as every eBay card buyer knows, this one is sure to pop in the closing hours.

The Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Rivalry

Nov 2, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; A fan holds up a sign about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is one of the best in football and arguably all of sports. For overall games, Brady has the edge winning head-to-head matchups 11 to 6. However, Manning has the most wins in the AFC Playoffs, winning three of their four matchups.

These two have great respect for one another, despite their epic on-field rivalry. Brady attended Manning's 2021 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Manning even referred to Brady as his "good friend" during his acceptance speech.

PSA 9 2016 Panini Classic Clashes Eli Manning and Tom Brady Dual Inscriptions Autograph #18

PSA 9 2016 Panini Classic Clashes Tom Brady and Eli Manning Dual Inscriptions Autograph #18 | Card Ladder

There isn't much in the way of card sale history for this Brady and Peyton Manning Classic Clashes card on Card Ladder. However, there is one sale of a similar card featuring Brady and Peyton's brother Eli Manning: the Classic Clashes #18 seen above. This card also has a PSA 9 grade with a PSA 10 autograph grade.

This Classic Clashes card #18 sold for $14.4K on March 2, 2025. Much like the other Classic Clashes card, this one also has a little extra added with the autograph. Brady includes the words "Congrats, you earned it!" to which Eli Manning adds, "Hard fought game". Pure class.

The highest selling Tom Brady & Peyton Manning dual autograph

PSA 10 2016 Panini Playoff Pairings Peyton Manning & Tom Brady dual autograph #10 (/10) | Card Ladder

The Peyton Manning and Tom Brady Classic Clashes dual autograph card doesn't have a long way to go to set the record for highest-selling dual autograph featuring just these two quarterbacks. The highest selling dual autograph to date is the PSA 10 2016 Panini Playoff Pairings card above that sold for $18K on March 14, 2022.

The featured Classic Clashes card selling on eBay, with the extra inscription plus the on card autographs, is the cooler card. Despite the slightly lower grade, this one could easily set the record for a dual autograph featuring these two legends.

