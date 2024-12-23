Collectibles On SI

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes Candy Cane Patches To Be Included in Cards?

Four teams will wear special candy cane patches for two games each to celebrate the NFL Holiday Remix. On Saturday, the Houston Texans played the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Baltimore Ravens. On Christmas Day, the Chiefs face the Steelers, and the Texans host the Ravens.

Horacio Ruiz

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
If you've watched football this past weekend, you may have noticed some teams wearing special candy cane patches. The Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens are all participating in the NFL Holiday Remix.

On Saturday, the Texans played the Chiefs, and the Steelers played the Ravens. On Christmas Day, the Chiefs will face the Steelers, and the Texans host the Ravens. As part of the NFL's celebration on Christmas, the league is broadcasting the games on Netflix to a global audience.

The Netflix Christmas Day games will also air on broadcast TV in the competing teams' markets.

“The NFL on Christmas has become a holiday staple with families coming together to celebrate and watch NFL games,” said Tim Ellis, NFL executive vice president of marketing, in a press release. “This year, we look forward to the start of a new holiday tradition with Netflix which will be seen around the world, and these holiday-inspired uniform patches are a great touch to mark this special occasion.”

Patrick Mahomes candy cane patch as part of NFL Holiday Remix
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The patches, which include the NFL shield backed by candy canes, could be included in a product release next year. The patches should be sought after, given the special occasion and the provenance of the games played. Other well-known players who wore the patches include Russell Wilson, CJ Stroud, Travis Kelce, and Laremy Tunsil.

Travis Kelce with the candy cane patches
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass against Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

CJ Stroud from the Houston Texans and former Ohio State quarterback
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

