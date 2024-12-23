Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes Candy Cane Patches To Be Included in Cards?
If you've watched football this past weekend, you may have noticed some teams wearing special candy cane patches. The Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens are all participating in the NFL Holiday Remix.
On Saturday, the Texans played the Chiefs, and the Steelers played the Ravens. On Christmas Day, the Chiefs will face the Steelers, and the Texans host the Ravens. As part of the NFL's celebration on Christmas, the league is broadcasting the games on Netflix to a global audience.
The Netflix Christmas Day games will also air on broadcast TV in the competing teams' markets.
“The NFL on Christmas has become a holiday staple with families coming together to celebrate and watch NFL games,” said Tim Ellis, NFL executive vice president of marketing, in a press release. “This year, we look forward to the start of a new holiday tradition with Netflix which will be seen around the world, and these holiday-inspired uniform patches are a great touch to mark this special occasion.”
The patches, which include the NFL shield backed by candy canes, could be included in a product release next year. The patches should be sought after, given the special occasion and the provenance of the games played. Other well-known players who wore the patches include Russell Wilson, CJ Stroud, Travis Kelce, and Laremy Tunsil.