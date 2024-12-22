Why Is Panini Putting The Rookie Logo On Non-Rookie Cards?
A few weeks ago, images of Optic blasters began to emerge as people started placing their preorders. Collectors noticed something intriguing on the side of the box: the addition of a card called the Downtown Duos.
Presumably, this card will feature a Downtown design with two players on it. Over the past few years, Downtown has become one of Panini’s most popular inserts.
Many Panini products include these types of chase cards. In Prizm Football, the standout chase card is the Color Blast. While we are still waiting to see what the Dual Downtowns will look like, collectors are already ripping Prizm boxes and sharing this year’s Color Blast cards.
The singular Color Blast checklist features 35 players, including top rookies like Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Marvin Harrison Jr. It also includes veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Over the past few years these Color Blasts for rookies and verterns have become one of the most popular cards in the hobby. In Prizm they have a white back, they also have a version with a black background that can be found in Panini Obsidian.
Where things get interesting is with the Dual Color Blast checklist. This subset includes 15 dual-player cards featuring the same rookies, such as Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, paired with their teammates, like Terry McLaurin and Courtland Sutton. These cards display the rookie logo, even though half of the featured players are not rookies.
The Dual Color Blasts aren’t necessarily a new concept. Panini released similar cards last year, but they did not include the rookie logo.
We are now about a year into the implementation of these dual-player chase cards across Prizm and other Panini products. This approach allows Panini to expand the print run without significantly increasing prices. Based on these examples, it is likely that the Dual Downtowns will also feature the rookie logo, even though one of the players on the card may not be a rookie.