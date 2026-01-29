2023 Lamine Yamal PSA 10 Megacracks Sells for a Record-Breaking $10,779
When sports collectors and hobbyists think of record-breaking sales, names like Shohei Ohtani, Tom Brady, and Lionel Messi typically headline the conversation. But a recent sale has officially ushered in a new name worthy of such elite company: global soccer sensation Lamine Yamal.
On January 27, 2026, a PSA 10 2023 Megacracks La Liga EA Sports Card #108BIS sold for an eye-opening $10,779. At first glance, it’s a strong result by any standard, but if we look just a closer the significance of this sale becomes far more impressive. The sub-$11K price tag wasn’t just a solid price for a such a card, it was a testament that represents explosive market demand and rapid value acceleration for the generational talent that is Lamine Yamal.
For example, and according to Card Ladder, "the very same card changed hands for $289.99 just one year prior to the record-breaking sale and as a result the January 27 sale represents an eye-opening 3,623% increase" which is an unheard-of appreciation in such a short amount of time. Even more impressive is the card’s liquidity, which notes 66 recorded sales between the $289.99 sale (January 26, 2025) to the $10,779 sale (January 27, 2026).
As Lamine Yamal continues to impress fans far and wide with his play on the pitch, this record-setting sale solidifies his place among some of the hobby’s most cherished names, and if such performances continue, there’s no telling how many records he’ll break from a hobby perspective.
