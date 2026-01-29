2023 Lamine Yamal PSA 10 Megacracks Sells for a Record-Breaking $10,779

When sports collectors and hobbyists think of record-breaking sales, names like Shohei Ohtani, Tom Brady, and Lionel Messi typically headline the conversation. But a recent sale has officially ushered in a new name worthy of such elite company: global soccer sensation Lamine Yamal.

On January 27, 2026, a PSA 10 2023 Megacracks La Liga EA Sports Card #108BIS sold for an eye-opening $10,779. At first glance, it’s a strong result by any standard, but if we look just a closer the significance of this sale becomes far more impressive. The sub-$11K price tag wasn’t just a solid price for a such a card, it was a testament that represents explosive market demand and rapid value acceleration for the generational talent that is Lamine Yamal.

2023 Megacracks Laliga EA Sports Lamine Yamal #108BIS PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/dashboard?cardId=lk5RwoHIkXaWXiTYjRtV

For example, and according to Card Ladder, "the very same card changed hands for $289.99 just one year prior to the record-breaking sale and as a result the January 27 sale represents an eye-opening 3,623% increase" which is an unheard-of appreciation in such a short amount of time. Even more impressive is the card’s liquidity, which notes 66 recorded sales between the $289.99 sale (January 26, 2025) to the $10,779 sale (January 27, 2026).

Card Ladder Sales History: 2023 2023 Megacracks Laliga EA Sports Lamine Yamal #108BIS (PSA 10) | https://app.cardladder.com/dashboard?cardId=lk5RwoHIkXaWXiTYjRtV

As Lamine Yamal continues to impress fans far and wide with his play on the pitch, this record-setting sale solidifies his place among some of the hobby’s most cherished names, and if such performances continue, there’s no telling how many records he’ll break from a hobby perspective.

