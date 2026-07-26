World Cup Hero Vozinha Swerves MLS for Surprise Club

Despite reports of an impending transfer to Major League Soccer, Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is on his way to Colo-Colo, a move confirmed by the Chilean club’s president.

The 40-year-old was one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup, going from an unknown name on a squad list to a player with nearly 30 million Instagram followers. Vozinha played hero in his tournament debut against Spain, making seven saves and keeping a clean sheet against the eventual World Cup winner.

He kept up his top form through Cabo Verde’s run to the round of 32, where Lionel Messi and Argentina squeaked out an extra time victory. The early exit did not lower Vozinha’s stock, though, and he was suddenly a player in line for a big transfer this summer.

Many pegged the shot-stopper to join MLS, but he is on his way to Chile instead. “We can confirm Vozinha will be a Colo-Colo player,” Colo-Colo’s president Anibal Mosa revealed on Friday.

“We have an agreement; the final details are being ironed out, but we already have confirmation from his entourage and his representative. We reached an agreement based on a proposal that we submitted.”

Vozinha’s Inter Miami Links Fail to Materialize

Vozinha could have elevated Inter Miami. | Kena BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Before Mosa confirmed Vozinha’s next move, there were reports linking the goalkeeper to defending MLS Cup winners Inter Miami. It’s no surprise, given the Herons are always the first team thought of with any potential high profile transfer to MLS.

The rumored move also made sense on paper. Inter Miami’s new No. 1 Rocco Ríos Novo has come under fire for his blunders in the past, most recently with a brutal whiff to gift Chicago Fire a goal in the team’s first game back from the World Cup hiatus.

The Argentine began the season as the backup to 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, who never lived up to his billing. The 29-year-old only kept two clean sheets in 14 MLS appearances this season, and conceded four goals in his last appearance before the World Cup.

The Herons could have used a goalkeeper like Vozinha to bolster their title defense, but there is no evidence the club ever made a formal move for the Cabo Verde star. It could be a major regret for Inter Miami if both their goalkeepers continue underperforming.

The south Florida side has conceded 30 goals in 17 MLS matches this season, the most among the top six clubs in the Eastern Conference. Vozinha, who is a free agent since leaving Portuguese club Chaves, could have been a steal for Inter Miami, but he will instead take his talents to Colo-Colo.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC