FIFA President Attracts Further Scrutiny Over Leaked Argentina Letter Following World Cup Final

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is once again under fire for a leaked message in which he praised the “professionalism” of the Argentina squad following the World Cup final.

Argentina’s performance in the showpiece event against Spain proved particularly underwhelming, failing to take a single shot inside 90 minutes, losing Enzo Fernández to a needless red card and ending the game with an on-field brawl which is currently the subject of a FIFA investigation.

Despite the nature of Argentina’s defeat, Infantino remained incredibly positive and was full of praise for the team in a letter sent to Argentine Federation president Claudio Tapia.

“I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine soccer,” Infantino wrote in a letter leaked in Argentina and subsequently verified by the Daily Mail.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain in memory as an unforgettable celebration of football, marked by spectacular matches, the irruption of new promises, the presence of the great figures of the sport and the extraordinary atmosphere lived in stadiums full of fans.

“The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world.

“Please send my sincere congratulations to all who have contributed to this magnificent result: to the players, to coach Lionel Scaloni, as well as to the coaching and medical staff and, of course, to the many fans who have accompanied and encouraged the team throughout the competition.

“These victories are always the fruit of constant work, professionalism and attention to detail, but also of passion, commitment and love for this wonderful sport. All this augurs a very promising future and, without a doubt, will pave the way for new and great successes for Argentine football.

“I wish you, dear Mr. President, all the best for the next competitions and I hope to see you again very soon. With all my friendship, Gianni Infantino.”

The Spotlight Shines on Argentina After World Cup Antics

Argentina came under fire at the World Cup. | Pat Isaacs/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Controversy followed both FIFA and Argentina throughout the tournament, with allegations of favoritism towards La Albiceleste and Lionel Messi firmly brushed off by referee chief Pierluigi Collina.

The Argentina squad were guilty of a handful of moments that attracted significant scrutiny, with the brawl after the final whistle of the World Cup final undoubtedly the strongest.

Fans saw Messi try and get Spain left back Marc Cucurella sent off for an alleged breach of new rules concerning covering one’s mouth, while the first of Fernández’s two yellow cards was for dissent towards the referee.

Even before the final, Argentina had been in the spotlight for a banner taunting England after the semifinal victory. Players celebrated with a message that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (The Falklands are Argentine) to provoke their opponents over the war over the Falkland Islands, with FIFA taking a strong stance against political messages during matches.

With the context in mind, many have questioned Infantino over his message to Tapia, which will undoubtedly not help allegations of favoritism.

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