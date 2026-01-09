Top 5 Trae Young sales from the last year: Hottest cards of the Hawk-Turned-Wizard

In his eighth season in the NBA, high-scoring guard Trae Young has a new team. Young, who has averaged 25.2 points per game in 493 games with the Hawks, is now a Washington Wizard. After a brilliant college career at Oklahoma, Young was drafted fifth in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, who moved him immediately in a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic.

Young is a four-time NBA All-Star and led the NBA in assists in 2024-25. The high-scoring 6'2" guard figures to see a boost in card interest. While many of the highest selling Young cards are dual autographs, here's a look at the top five sales of Young cards as reported by CardLadder in the last calendar year.

1. 2024-25 Panini Flawless Logoman 1/1 Auto ($30,500)

The 1/1 logo auto Panini relic has the highest sale price of a true Young card (not including dual auto/relics) in the last year at $30,500. | CardLadder

A one of one? Yes. With a patch? Yes. A logo patch? Of course. And a nice autograph? Certainly. The Panini card above checks all the boxes, which is probably why it sold for $30,500 in a November auction.

2. 2018 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch /99 with certified auto ($18,000)

A top grade, a certified autograph, and a rookie patch made a must-have Trae Young. | CardLadder

Panini has a nice patch and a card numbered to 99 on the second biggest seller. But the addition of a certified autograph and both the auto and card grading at PSA 10 undoubtedly helped the value of this high-dollar rookie card, which sold for $18,000 in an August auction. Young, incidentally, was second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Doncic.

This card should also technically be number four on this list as it resold a couple weeks later for just over $16,000.

3. 2024 Panini One and One Timeless Moments 1/1 Auto ($17,716)

Another 1/1 with a cool autograph inscription is one of the highest dollar Young cards of the last year. | CardLadder

Young's third highest-valued card of the last year is another one of one and it depicts his famous dice-rolling celebration move, boosted by his inscription "Roll the dice!" on the card itself. It came in at $17,716 in an October auction.

4. 2018 Panini Flawless Platinum 1/1 rookie patch auto ($15,000)

A Beckett 9 grade might be the only thing holding this 1/1 rookie patch auto card to a fourth-place finish. | CardLadder

Another rookie patch auto with a one of one card yields an unforgettable Young card. This one graded a 9 with Beckett, which might be the only thing holding its price down to $15,000 in an October Fanatics auction.

5. 2018 Panini Contenders Optic Variation Rookie Ticket Auto Gold Vinyl ($9,000)

Another Young rookie auto rounds out our list. | CardLadder

After a few repeats of cards above, the final card on the list of top five sales is this one of one Young rookie complete with a graded 10 auto. The card itself graded just a 9, which likely accounts for the $9,000 February auction price.