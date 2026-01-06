2025-26 Topps NBA Midnight Cards Pre-Order; Chase Flagg, Curry and Inserts!

Topps Basketball took the hobby world by storm in 2025, with Flagship and Chrome releases both sparking a ton of interest. Now, it is time for the next release in the Basketball release calendar: 2025 Topps Midnight. The set has released before in a non-licensed manner, but this will be the first time the brand will have NBA teams and logos on the cards. With three autographs per box, collectors will be chasing after the top rookies.

Ahead of the pre-order, here is what collectors need to know.

2025 Topps Midnight Basketball Pre Order takes place Tuesday, January 6th at 12 PM EST

The pre-order will be taking place on Tuesday, January 6th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. They have advertised the pre-sale price as being $599.99 a box. A box will contain 1 pack of 7 cards, with three of the cards being autographs (on average). Inserts and Parallels will also be a feature of the set, but the entirety of the checklist is not known at the time of writing. The cost is not suprising, given the momentum that this year's rookie class has maintained throughout this point of the season. Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel are standouts on their respective teams, both putting up solid numbers as rookies.

Dec 23, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel (7) shoots a three during the second half against the Washington Wizards at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Topps Midnight Basketball Cards to look for

While there will be parallels in the product, there are some short printed inserts that provide some great eye appeal to collectors. One example of this is the Night Owls insert. A preview image of the Stephen Curry card shows Curry dribbling a basketball, with an owl overlooking him in the background. The card also features the Warriors logo, with blue coloring giving the card a night time vibe.

2025-26 Topps Midnight Basketball Stephen Curry Night Owls Insert | Checklist Insider

The product will also feature Rookie Patch Autographs (RPAs). While there will be numerous RPAs over the course of the hobby release calendar, these are some of the first that will be released, which will immediately spark interest among collectors. The Cooper Flagg preview image shows a three color patch numbered to only 5 copies.

2025-26 Topps Midnight Basketball Cooper Flagg RPA | Checklist Insider

Another autograph subset within the release is titled Stroke of Midnight. The cards feature the player surrounded by a clock, with their autograph located towards the bottom of the card. It is perhaps one of the more interesting looking subsets in an eye-appeal heavy product.

2025-26 Topps Midnight Basketball Cedric Howard Stroke of Midnight Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Midnight Basketball is nearing release, and a pre-order will be happening on Tuesday, January 6th at 12 PM EST. The release will feature a variety of autograph chases for collectors to look for, including RPAs of some of the top rookies. Short printed inserts will also make an appearance, adding additional intrigue for those choosing to purchase a box. In either case, the next release of the Topps Basketball release calendar looks to be a memorable one.

