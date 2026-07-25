WNBA All-Star Game MVP: Caitlin Clark vs A'ja Wilson

It’s a clear two-way race between Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson for the WNBA All-Star Game MVP, and Kalshi has its prices set. Clark currently leads heading into All-Star weekend, while Wilson is priced directly behind her.

Clark sits with a 16% price on Kalshi’s WNBA All-Star MVP market while Wilson has a 15% chance. This marks the fourth All-Star selection for Caitlin Clark and eighth for A’ja Wilson.

2026 WNBA All-Star Game MVP - Kalshi

Caitlin Clark 16%

A’ja Wilson 15%

Kelsey Mitchell 13%

Olivia Miles 12%

Paige Bueckers 10%

At their current prices to win the WNBA All-Star Game MVP, trading $10 profits $52.86 on Caitlin Clark and $57.35 on A’ja Wilson.

The search for the first

Surprisingly, neither has ever won All-Star MVP despite 11 combined selections. Both have strong cases this year.

Clark goes into the All-Star game averaging a career high in scoring and shooting from deep with exactly 21 points and shooting 34.5% from three. She adds 7.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds to her season totals as well.

As for Wilson, just when we thought she couldn't look any more dominant, she’s putting up the second-highest scoring total of her career at 26.1 points with the second-highest shot total per game (17.5), and a career high in three-point shooting, averaging one per game on 2.3 attempts

at a 44.6% clip.

Both have also looked elite in July heading into the break. Clark, in her last three games, is averaging 29.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 2 rebounds. That includes a 45-point, 10-assist game, which is the first time anyone has posted that line in WNBA history.

As for Wilson, in six games played in July, her numbers are up as well at 27.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals.

The WNBA All-Star game is scheduled for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at the United Center in Chicago.

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