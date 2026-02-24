Leaf Set to Release New Optichrome Baseball Cards This Month

Leaf has announced a brand new baseball product that they will drop this month. Leaf Optichrome is a brand new set that will feature players from the past, present and future, according to the product page on Leaf's website.

Leaf Optichrome Baseball live card look in! pic.twitter.com/NzhupAqSKB — Leaf Trading Cards (@Leaf_Cards) February 23, 2026

It's the second time in less than 12 months that Leaf has released a brand new baseball product. Back in September 2025 they announced Baseball Nation would be hitting the market, and for the most part, seemed like it went over well with the consumers.

Leaf Optichrome will feature prospect autographs of the likes of Travis Bazzana and Jace LaViolette. | Leaf | https://tinyurl.com/54p2r9hu

Baseball Nation, while unlicensed, was autograph heavy and it looks like Optichrome will be too. According to the product page, jumbo boxes will feature 12 autographs and three base cards per box. The hobby format will have just two base cards with six autographed cards. Baseball Nation's hobby boxes also had six autographs but had six base cards. The big jump though between both products is that Baseball Nation jumbo boxes came with only nine autographed cards.

A Premium Leaf Product

The product description mentions that Leaf will be using their "patented metal technology" when manufacturing these cards. But it's hard to tell what the surface and makeup of the physical part of the card will be like when only still images have been released.

While on the surface it seems like Baseball Nation and the upcoming Optichrome are similar products, it is interesting to see that the newer set comes with just three base cards? Are they looking to cut cost and make the boxes a little cheaper? Or are the cards, with their metal technology, going to be made with a higher premium than that of Baseball Nation cards?

Prospects, Vets, and Retired Vets

The product, according to images on the page and product description, shows a clear picture that Leaf Optichrome will feature a variety of players at different stages of their careers. Prospects, vets, and retired vets. It is interesting to note that the product page only talks about present players, it only has one image of a current player, a dual auto of Yadier Molina and Salvador Perez.

Leaf Optichrome will have autographed cards of retired greats. | Leaf | https://tinyurl.com/54p2r9hu

What is also odd is in the slide show of the cards, there are cards of athletes from other sports, like Lionel Messi and Mike Tyson. On one hand it talks about present players yet only shows one. And on the other hand it shows non-baseball athletes but doesn't talk about that feature in the description.

Collectors will also get a chance to chase memorabilia, something not offered in Baseball Nation. And the memorabilia will come from prospects, and retired and deceased legends like Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Willie Mays.

Leaf Optichrome will feature relics from some late legends of baseball, including Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Willie Mays. | Leaf | https://tinyurl.com/54p2r9hu

Currently the product page does not list a price for either a jumbo box or a hobby box. For reference, Baseball Nation hobby boxes were $199 and $299 for a jumbo box. You'd have to assume that the price of Optichrome will be a little higher, given jumbo boxes include three more autographs.

On the other hand, while it offers less base cards than Baseball Nation, if the cards are printed on a more premium stock and includes more relics, the price surely would surpass that of Baseball Nation.