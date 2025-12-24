If you're looking for a little extra holiday cheer, the hobby's got you covered. From the newest 2025 Leaf Metal Happy Holidays cards to Santa Claus throwbacks and modern inserts, there are plenty of great and affordable options to choose from.

2025 Leaf Metal Holiday

Leaf Metal went all out with its 2025 holiday lineup. Featuring festive autograph inserts like Hall Marks and Winter Wonderland, Leaf captured a fantastic array of all-star athletes, coaches, and beloved actors. There are also some interesting combo cards in this set, including one tailor made for 80s Boston sports fans that features Larry Bird and Carl Yastrzemski.

2025 Leaf Metal Holiday autograph cards of Helle Berry (left) and Gal Gadot (right) | Card ladder

Other basketball greats featured in this set include Nikola Jokic, Diana Taurasi, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. These cards are loaded with football, baseball, boxing, and MMA athletes as well, including Barry Sanders, Bo Jackson, Nolan Ryan, Peyton Manning, Derrick Henry, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Conor McGregor, and Cam Skattebo, to name a few.

2025 Leaf Metal Holiday cards featuring Peyton Manning, Nikola Jokic, and Ric Flair | Leaf

The 2025 Leaf Metal Holiday cards have just as impressive an array of actors, including Emilia Clarke, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Robert De Niro, Kate Beckinsale, Chevy Chase, and more.

2025 Leaf Metal Holiday Dual Autograph of Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid | Leaf

Social media star and former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is also featured in this holiday set.

2025 Leaf Metal Holiday Olivia "Livvy" Dunne | Leaf

This product has only been available for a few days, so price data on all the above cards is scarce, but the highest-selling 2025 Leaf Holliday card appears to be an autographed one-of-one Christmas tree die-cut card of Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, which sold for $250 on December 18, 2025.

2025 Leaf Metal Holiday Bryan Cranston autograph (1/1) | Card Ladder

Here comes Santa Claus

Yes, old Saint Nick has a few cards of his own, including a 1990 Pro Set Head Coach card, a 1993 NFL Properties card, and a 2022 Downtown Insert that sells for thousands.

1990 Pro Set Santa Claus Head Coach #1990

A PSA 9 1990 Pro Set Santa Claus Head Coach #1990 | Card Ladder

This card from the early 90s features the jolly man himself decorating a tree with football cards. This Head Coach Santa card is an easy one to pick up for $5-$10, but high end copies will set you back a few hundred dollars, with the highest sale ever fetching $1,920 in 2021.

1993 NFL Properties Santa Claus #NNO

1993 NFL Properties Christmas Santa Claus #NNO | Card Ladder

Featuring Santa en route with a full sack of toys, the 1993 NFL Properties Santa Claus card is a top choice for some Christmas cheer. This card looks like it was an early adopter of refractor-like technology, and there is just something about it that brings a smile to one's face.

These cards, like the one above, are also easy and affordable cards to pick up and typically sell for around $5. The highest selling copy was a PSA 10 that sold in November, 2021 for $260.

2022 Donruss Santa Claus Downtown

A PSA 10 2022 Donruss Santa Claus Downtown #DTSC | Card Ladder

Santa and his elves were even given a Downtown insert in the 2022 Donruss Football set. It's a fantastic festive insert with the majestic North Pole background. However, unlike the other Santa cards on this nice list, this card will set you back more than expected. Ungraded copies of the Santa Downtown sell for around $1,600 and a PSA 10 recently sold for $3,900 on December 17, 2025.

Buddy The Elf

A PSA 10 2024 Kakawow Phantom Warner Bros Buddy Hobbs #172 | Card Ladder

Yes, even Santa's tallest little helper has a collectible. The 2024 Kakawow Phantom Warner Brothers Buddy Hobbs (Will Ferrell) Silver card is an easy one to gift, as ungraded copies typically sell for around $5-$10 while even perfect 10s go for around $70. Is it his rookie card too? It's unclear, but it's still a great card of the most beloved cotton-headed ninny muggins we know.

There are a bunch of other great options for holiday collectibles, but these ones top our list. Happy holidays from all of us at Sports Illustrated Collectibles!

