Leaf releases new 'Baseball Nation' product

Leaf dropped a brand new baseball product, Baseball Nation, that features plenty of prospect autographs and a handful of MLB retired legends, and the boxes are economically priced.

At just $199 for a hobby, the box includes six autographs and six numbered base cards. For a little boost, a jumbo is $299 and includes nine autographs and nine numbered base cards. No matter the format, every card is numbered to 15 or less.

The checklist is who's who for prospects. A complete checklist, found on Beckett.com, shows names like Charlie Condon, Seaver King, and Konnor Griffin, amoung others. Product photos on the Leaf product page, shows others like Travis Bazzana.

'A New Dawn' insert of Travis Bazzana from 2025 Leaf Baseball Nation. | Leaf | https://tinyurl.com/3cmhye87

Vets also make a splash in this product. While the contracts and agreements between the players association and Major League Baseball remain fuzzy to the general public, Bobby Witt Jr. has autographs in the set.

A die-cut insert of Bobby Witt Jr. from the Baseball Nation product page shows that the veteran has autographs to chase. | Leaf | https://tinyurl.com/3cmhye87

Retired players have a place in the product too. According to Beckett, the legends autos occur just twice in every case. That includes the illustrious multi-player autograph.

2025 Leaf Baseball Nation has an extensive list of retired vets and hall of famers, and some cards come with multiple autographs, like this one featuring the late Ryne Sanberg. | Leaf | https://tinyurl.com/3cmhye87

The multi-autographed cards occur, generally, one every jumbo box and one every other hobby box.

