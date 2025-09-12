Leaf releases new 'Baseball Nation' product
Leaf dropped a brand new baseball product, Baseball Nation, that features plenty of prospect autographs and a handful of MLB retired legends, and the boxes are economically priced.
At just $199 for a hobby, the box includes six autographs and six numbered base cards. For a little boost, a jumbo is $299 and includes nine autographs and nine numbered base cards. No matter the format, every card is numbered to 15 or less.
The checklist is who's who for prospects. A complete checklist, found on Beckett.com, shows names like Charlie Condon, Seaver King, and Konnor Griffin, amoung others. Product photos on the Leaf product page, shows others like Travis Bazzana.
RELATED: Blowout Cards offers 'Phillies Karen' $5,000 for Bader home run ball
Vets also make a splash in this product. While the contracts and agreements between the players association and Major League Baseball remain fuzzy to the general public, Bobby Witt Jr. has autographs in the set.
Retired players have a place in the product too. According to Beckett, the legends autos occur just twice in every case. That includes the illustrious multi-player autograph.
The multi-autographed cards occur, generally, one every jumbo box and one every other hobby box.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz