LeBron vs. Curry Kaboom Cards: Which Is the Better Investment?



LeBron James and Stephen Curry are polar opposites in many ways. LeBron is a physical specimen. He looks like he was designed in a lab to be the perfect small forward. As the most highly touted prospect in basketball history, James had his high school games nationally televised before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Curry’s path couldn’t have been more different. He didn’t receive a single scholarship offer from a major Division I program. He is built like a lot of guys you might play pickup hoops with.

LeBron dominates the NBA with physicality, power, elite passing, and basketball IQ. Curry wins with all-time great shooting, finesse, ball-handling, and quickness. Despite their differences, they are similar in a lot of ways too.

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Both players have dominated the NBA for multiple decades and won four championships. LeBron and Curry have both changed the way basketball is played and are living legends that have sustained their greatness for a freakishly long time.

It’s no wonder their basketball cards are so close in value. Many collectors chase their favorite players, but savvy sports cards investors focus on the all-time greats because those are the cards that tend to appreciate the most.

For collectors, few basketball card inserts have as much long-term value potential as Kabooms. Ultra-rare and insanely popular with younger collectors, Kabooms have become one of the most iconic basketball card inserts of the past decade. A LeBron James or Stephen Curry Kaboom card has incredible upside, but which one is better?

This article compares the 2022 Crown Royale Kaboom! PSA 9s of LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The Curry Kaboom has a PSA 9 population of 26 with 60 graded higher, while the LeBron Kaboom has a PSA 9 population of 35 with 36 higher. Both currently sell for around $4,500. So, which Kaboom is the better long-term investment?

The Case for the LeBron James 2022 Crown Royale Kaboom!

1. Lebron James is in the GOAT Conversation, and Stephen Curry is Not

LeBron’s résumé dwarfs Curry's and every other player in basketball history. "King James" has four championships, four MVPs, two decades of dominance, and more career points than any player ever. Sports card investors love the certainty that GOATs offer, and LeBron is the basketball GOAT in the minds of many.

In The Athletic’s 2024 annual player poll on the NBA’s GOAT debate, 45.9% of the 133 players surveyed chose Michael Jordan. LeBron James was right behind at 42.1%, while the late Kobe Bryant received 9.8% of the votes. LeBron is in the thick of the GOAT debate, while Curry isn’t. Collectors chasing long-term value should focus on the greatest of all time.

2. LeBron is a Bigger Name and Brand than Stephen Curry

LeBron transcends basketball in a way few athletes ever have. He’s a global brand, billionaire athlete, and activist with reach far beyond the court. His deal with Nike is rumored to be worth more than a billion dollars.

Lebron has 158 million Instagram followers, compared to Curry's 58 million. He is simply a bigger name than Steph Curry throughout the world, which means his cards have more upside. As more people collect basketball cards throughout the world, they will gravitate to the bigger names like LeBron.

3. The LeBron Kaboom has a Lower Pop Count than the Curry Kaboom

According to PSA’s population report, 102 Stephen Curry 2022 Crown Royale Kaboom cards have been graded, compared to only 87 LeBron James versions. The gap might seem minor, but even slight differences in population can have a major impact on long-term value. In a market where rarity and demand drive prices, LeBron’s lower pop count could give his Kaboom the edge.

If you dive deeper into the numbers, 60 Stephen Curry Kaboom cards have received PSA 10 grades, while only 38 LeBron James cards have achieved the same. That gap is even more meaningful when you consider how grading trends affect the market. A higher number of PSA 10s weakens demand for PSA 9s. This means that Curry PSA 9s face more downward pressure in value compared to LeBron’s.

The Case for the Stephen Curry 2022 Crown Royale Kaboom!

1. Curry is a More Likeable and Relatable Superstar

Curry is proof that you don’t need to be 6'9" and 275 pounds of muscle to dominate the NBA. At 6'2" and 185 pounds, he’s the ultimate underdog turned superstar story that fans love. His appeal goes beyond his size or his shooting. Steph is down-to-earth and genuine off the court. He is a refreshing contrast to LeBron James. While Curry is easy to root for, LeBron and his enormous ego are often fun to root against.

The underdog charm doesn’t just win fans. It sells cards too. Collectors naturally gravitate toward players they connect with emotionally, and Curry’s authenticity gives his cards a fan driven floor that few players can match. While LeBron has jumped from team to team as a hired mercenary, Curry has stayed loyal to Golden State and built one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. That loyalty has been rewarded not only on the court, but in the hobby as well.

2. Curry is a More Impactful Player and is Closing in on LeBron in the All-Time Rankings



In terms of legacy and impact, Curry’s footprint on the game might be even bigger than LeBron’s. Curry may not have LeBron’s size or career longevity, but his impact on basketball is greater. He completely transformed the modern game. The 3 pointer has completely taken over basketball at all levels, and Curry is more responsible for that than any other player.

Curry has four championships, the same number as LeBron, and two MVP awards, including the league’s only unanimous MVP. In the 2024 Olympics, it was Curry who had the ball in his hands with the game on the line against both Serbia and France. When everything is on the line, he’s the player you want taking the final shot. That ability to deliver in the biggest moments is the most important trait a superstar can have.

Additionally, Curry has more upside. Lebron is 5 years older, and is on a worse team. The Warriors are legit title contenders. A 5th ring does not seem out of the realm of possibility, and that would send Curry cards to the moon.

3. The Curry Kaboom has the Iconic "Night-Night" Image

The 2022 Curry Kaboom captures one of the most memorable celebrations in recent NBA history: his signature “Night-Night” celebration. It’s an image every basketball fan recognizes, symbolizing Curry’s confidence and clutch dominance. In a hobby where the image matters, that pose gives this card an instant identity. The LeBron Kaboom is strong too, but it doesn’t have a defining image tied to an iconic moment. The “Night-Night” celebration makes Curry’s Kaboom one of the most recognizable modern inserts in the hobby.

The Verdict:

The Curry Kaboom is the winner. It is a more iconic image. Curry is still adding to his legacy, while Lebron struggles to stay healthy in his 40s. Stephen Curry is more popular with younger collectors as well. I think Curry has been underrated his entire career because of his size and quiet demeanor. Even with all of his accolades, he is still counted out when compared to other all-time greats. For this reason, his basketball cards still have upside.

