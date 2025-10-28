Marcel Reed gets limited Bowman U Now card while Brian Kelly fired

The latest Bowman U Now football cards were released, featuring some of the weekend's top performers. Perhaps no other player had a bigger weekend than Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. In a primetime road game against LSU in Death Valley, Reed threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-25 beatdown of LSU.

Image Courtesy of Topps

Following the game, LSU fired Brian Kelly midway through his fourth season in Baton Rouge. The LSU athletic department wanted Kelly gone badly enough that they were willing to pay a reported $53 million buyout, which is also said to be in negotiation.

To commemorate the "Game that Got Kelly Fired," Reed earned top billing in this week's Bowman U Now release. His card is the only one featuring an autograph. Base cards are selling for $11.99 each with discounts for bulk purchases of five or more.

Image Courtesy of Topps

Parallels will be randomly inserted into some orders, labeled as a Lucky Hit. The parallels come in the following variations: /50 Gold Foil, /25 Orange Foil, /10 Black Foil, /5 Red Foil, and /1 FoilFractor. There will also be 16 randomly inserted autograph cards in the following variations: /10 Autograph Card, /5 Autograph Card, and /1 Autograph Card.

Image Courtesy of Topps

According to Topps, parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in an order. The odds of hitting a non-base card are based on the total cards ordered, as Bowman U Now is printed on demand.

The other three players featured this week are Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, Washington receiver Denzel Boston, and Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. The deadline to order this week's set of cards is Oct. 30.

🏈 SEC Offensive Player of the Week: WK 9



👍 Marcel Reed@AggieFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/11L1blp3n5 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 27, 2025

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: