When Christie’s announced it would bring The Jim Irsay Collection to auction in early 2026, the news drew excitement from both the art, music, and collectibles worlds. Few private collections have captured the scope, emotion, and Americana spirit of the late Indianapolis Colts owner’s lifelong pursuit of meaning through objects.

The Irsay family confirmed that Christie’s New York will oversee a series of public exhibitions and sales beginning in March 2026. The decision, they said, comes from a place of love and stewardship, with a wish to ensure that Jim Irsay’s artifacts “find their next caretakers,” people who understand why these pieces mattered so deeply to him.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales will go toward the charitable causes that defined Irsay’s later years.

“Christie’s is honored to offer this magnificent collection, so lovingly compiled, maintained, and shared by legendary collector Jim Irsay over decades,” said Julien Pradels, president of the Christie’s Americas region. “These extraordinary objects will now find new stewards around the globe—passionate collectors who have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history.”

A Collector Who Played for Keeps

Irsay didn’t just collect—he curated stories. From Abraham Lincoln to Kurt Cobain, Muhammad Ali to Jack Kerouac, his acquisitions built a living museum of American courage, rebellion, and reinvention. His traveling exhibition, The Jim Irsay Collection, famously combined free admission, live music, and museum-level curation. Fans lined up for hours to see Ali’s belt, Lennon’s guitar, and even “Wilson,” the volleyball from Cast Away, all under one roof.

The Jim Irsay Collection | Christies

Where others saw memorabilia, Irsay saw connection—tangible proof of how creativity and conviction echo through time.

The Guitars Heard ‘Round the World

At the center of the collection is what Guitar World once called “The Greatest Guitar Collection on Earth.” Christie’s will now bring those instruments, nearly 200 guitars spanning a century of sound, to the global stage.

Today's random #guitar pic is one in (Colts owner) Jim Irsay's collection. It's Jerry Garcia's "Tiger" which was his main guitar from 1979 till his death. Irsay purchased it for $957,500 at auction in 2002.

Among them:

John Lennon’s 1962 Gibson acoustic.

Kurt Cobain’s Fender Mustang from the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video.

Jerry Garcia’s custom Tiger guitar.

David Gilmour’s Black Strat (acquired for $3.9 million).

Prince’s signature Cloud model.

Eric Clapton's "The Fool" guitar, one of the most prominent of the psychedelic era, has joined my @IrsayCollection ---and will be on display Jan. 11 at The Shrine in LA, along with the entire collection

📷 pic.twitter.com/zYOhn9O8Iv — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 18, 2023

Each carries not just provenance but presence — the marks of the hands that changed music.

Sports, Spirit, and American Storytelling

Beyond the stage, Irsay’s eye for history extended to the arenas of sport and politics. He owned Muhammad Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle” championship belt ($6.18 million), Secretariat’s Triple Crown saddle, Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie contract, and two tickets to Ford’s Theatre from the night of Lincoln’s assassination.

His literary holdings rivaled museums: the original manuscript of On the Road, a first edition of Alcoholics Anonymous: The Big Book, and rare letters from the Beat generation. Together, they tell a broader American story — one of struggle, redemption, and expression.

Wilson, Tom Hanks' co-star in 'Cast Away'—also part of the legendary Jim Irsay collection.

Passing the Torch

“This decision was not made lightly, but with deep reflection and love for the legacy he built,” the Irsay family shared. The phrasing feels quintessentially Jim, because for him, ownership always came second to impact.

Christie’s will mount public exhibitions ahead of each sale at its Rockefeller Plaza galleries, offering collectors and fans a final opportunity to experience the collection before it enters its next chapter.

Billionaire Jim Irsay Spends $4.5 Million On Kurt Cobain's Guitar From 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Video

In the end, it’s a fitting encore. The music, the mythology, the motion of passing things forward, all still alive, now amplified by a new chorus of collectors ready to keep the legacy playing for generations to come.

And who knows where the iconic pieces of the collection will end up? Maybe at a new Hard Rock Hotel property, at a major museum, at Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or maybe even at The White House. After all, few things are more American than football, boxing, and rock and roll.

