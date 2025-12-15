Boxing Legends and their highest selling cards

While team sports, like basketball, football, and baseball, tend to get all the collectibles coverage, there are also some incredible cards featuring boxing greats like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Sugar Ray Robinson. Below we recap the highest-selling boxing card of the biggest names in the sport.

Mike Tyson

PSA 9 2013 Upper Deck Employee Exclusive Precious Metal Gems Purple #E-MT Mike Tyson Autograph (/125) | Card Ladder

Mike Tyson has some big cards in the hobby, but none bigger than the 2013 Upper Deck Employee Exclusive Autographed Precious Metal Gems (PMG). This stunning purple PMG with the crisp black autograph and the great shot of Tyson in the USA trunks became the highest selling Iron Mike card ever when a PSA 9 copy sold for $58.8K in May, 2022.

Tyson is well regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. He became the youngest heavyweight title winner in 1986 at just 20 years of age. His reputation took a catastrophic shift 11-years later after the infamous 1997 "Bite Fight" against Evander Holyfield.

Evander Holyfield

A PSA 9 (OC) 1986 Brow's Boxing Gold Border Evander Holyfield rookie card #62 | Card Ladder

By far the least expensive and likely highly undervalued card in this list, Evander Holyfield's highest selling card is a PSA 9 (OC) 1986 Brown's Boxing Gold Border rookie card (#62) that sold for $2,000 in 2021. The black-and-white, gold-bordered card highlights Holyfield's cruiserweight bronze medal in the1984 Summer Olympics. "The Real Deal" is the only four-time world heavyweight champion as well as the first boxer to hold world titles spanning three decades (1980s - 2000s).

Sugar Ray Robinson

A PSA 8.5 1948 Leaf Ray Robinson rookie card #64 | Card Ladder

The above BGS 8.5 1948 Leaf Sugar Ray Robinson Rookie is the highest selling rookie card of the pound-for-pound boxing GOAT. These cards rarely come up for sale, with the above card selling for $15K back in 2022. There are no higher-graded copies, according to Card Ladder.

Robinson was untouchable in the late 1940s and early 1950s, winning 91 straight fights, the 6th longest win streak in professional boxing history. His professional record for his first 11 years was a near perfect 129–1–2 including 85 knockouts. The Ring magazine ranks Robinson #1 on its list of "80 Best Fighters of the Last 80 Years."

Rocky Marciano

A PSA 9 1951 Topps Ringside Rocky Marciano #32 card | Card Ladder

The highest selling Rocky Marciano card is the PSA 9 1951 Topps Ringside #32 above, which sold for $33.6K in 2022. The PSA 9 copy is one of only four and none graded higher. This card at this grade is scarcely seen at auction. Over the last few months two PSA 8s have sold for $4.1K and $4.7K.

Marciano was the world heavyweight boxing champion from 1952 to 1956 and is the only undefeated heavyweight champ, with a perfect 49-0 record, scoring 43 knockouts.

Rocky Graziano

A PSA 6.5 1948 Leaf Rocky Graziano #50 card | Card Ladder

Not to be confused with Marciano above, Graziano, master of the one-punch KO, is one of the greatest middleweight boxers to step foot in the ring. The Ring magazine ranked him 23rd on their list of the greatest punchers of all time. The highest-selling Graziano card is a PSA 6.5 1948 Leaf card #50, with a peak sale of $87K in 2019.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

A PSA 10 1997 Brown's Boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. rookie card #51 | Card Ladder

Fetching $36K in 2021, a PSA 10 1997 Brown's Boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. rookie card (#51), like the one above, is the highest selling "Money Mayweather" card.

Mayweather is one of the all-time greatest pound-for-pound fighters and was named "Fighter of the Decade" for the 2010s by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). Known for his defensive prowess and signature shoulder roll, Mayweather retired in 2017 with an undefeated record and won 15 major world championships across five weight classes.

Jack Dempsey

A PSA 8.5 1932 U.S. Caramel Jack Dempsey #22 (left) and a BGS 8.5 UNC Master Collection Historic Duos Autograph of Michael Jordan and Jack Dempsey 1/1 (right) | Card Ladder

The highest selling individual Jack Dempsey card is a PSA 8 1932 U.S. Caramel Jack Dempsey #22. This card last sold for $6,064 on September 9, 2023. There is one graded slightly higher, a PSA 8.5, that last sold for just over $5K back in 2019.

The highest selling Dempsey card of all time is a dual-autograph card featuring basketball GOAT Michael Jordan. It's an odd combo since it's a University of North Carolina Master Collection Historic Duos autograph, and the Colorado-born Dempsey never attended college, but this one sold for far too little when a lucky collected picked up this one-of-one card for $8.5K in April, 2025.

Manny Pacquiao

A PSA 10 1999 World Boxing Manny Pacquiao rookie card #143 | Card Ladder

The highest selling Manny Pacquiao card is a PSA 10 copy of his 1999 World Boxing Magazine rookie card (#143) that sold at its peak in 2021 for $22.8K. With his unbelievable hand speed and footwork, PacMan is arguably the greatest southpaw boxer of all time and is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history. His pay-per-view bouts have generated over a billion dollars in revenue and this summer he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame's class of 2025.

Muhammad Ali

A PSA 9 1960 Hemmets Journal Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) rookie card #23 | Card Ladder

The highest selling Ali card is his rookie card, the 1960 Hemmets Journal Cassius Clay card #23. A PSA 9 sold in 2021 for $210K. Prices have since come down from the 2021 peak, with 2025 PSA 9 sales fetching $43.3K in April and $74.5K in May.

"The Greatest" was a boxing legend who revolutionized the sport with his skill, charisma, and activism. He was named Sportsman of the Century by Sports Illustrated and gave the world epic bouts, like the Rumble in the Jungle in 1974 and the Thrilla in Manilla in 1975.

Are Boxing Cards Positioned for a Breakout in 2026?

Most of the cards above have sales dating back to the early 2020s, so 2026 could turn out to be a potential breakout year for boxing collectibles. With athletes from team sports like basketball and football hitting new highs, there is plenty of room for cards featuring the boxing legends above to reach new heights very soon.

