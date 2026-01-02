4 Must-See LaDainian Tomlinson Cards

LaDainian Tomlinson, or "L.T.", is one of the best running backs of all time, and arguably the best of his generation. He still holds many records, including the most touchdowns in a single season. He is certainly enjoying his retirement from the NFL, helping to coach high school football and working with the Chargers. While he may no longer be suiting up every Sunday, that doesn't mean that collectors should miss the chance to scoop up his football cards. He's one of the greats and a Hall of Famer. He definitely deserves a spot in your football card collection. Many collectors who were kids when L.T. was making his mark are now adults with disposable income and can finally buy some of his best cards.

TOPPS CHROME REFRACTOR 2001 LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON

2001 Ladainian Tomlinson Topps Chrome Refractor | CardLadder

Tomlinson's Topps Chrome Refractor doesn't come cheap - one recently sold in gem-mint condition for close to $7,000 - but those collectors looking for a long term investment would be wise to look into this card. The fact that it's limited to 999 copies helps its case.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC FUTURE WATCH 2001 LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON

2001 LaDainian Tomlinson Upper Deck SP Authentic | eBay

There's a lot to like about SP Authentic's Tomlinson rookie card. For its time, it's very short-printed; a print run limited to 500 was almost unheard of back then. While it's missing an autograph, it makes up for it with a multi-color game-worn patch.

UPPER DECK OVATION AUTOGRAPH 2001 LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON

2001 LaDainian Tomlinson Upper Deck Ovation Autograph | eBay

Another limited print run from 2001, this autographed rookie card had a print run of just 250 - Upper Deck was certainly ahead of its time! A nice photo L.T., paired with a clean signature and the added bonus of his number being included makes this a must have if you can find it.

UPPER DECK ULTIMATE COLLECTION DUAL AUTOGRAPH 2006 TOMLINSON/SANDERS

2006 LaDainian Tomlinson/Barry Sanders Ultimate Collection | eBay

You know you're doing something right when Upper Deck decides to pair you with Barry Sanders on a dual autograph card. L.T. had only been in the league for five years but had made enough of a splash that he was already being compared to the greats. This dual, on-card auto is really something special.

