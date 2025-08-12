Livvy Dunne continues impact on the hobby
In just a short amount of time, Livvy Dunne has made quite an impact on the sports card and collectibles hobby. Whether it is buying cards of her boyfriend Paul Skenes at Fanatics Fest or having cards of her own, the former LSU gymnast star and current social media influencer continues to add to her collectibles along with her strong following online.
In the upcoming 2025 Leaf Metal Authentics product, the company posted on social media that Dunne with have more autographs in the product, including some of her lower numbered cards with special inscriptions on them.
Dunne has been featured on Leaf cards since 2022 when she partnered with the company on an exclusive NIL deal while she was still a student-athlete at LSU. Along with Dunne, several of her teammates on the Tigers' gymnastics team launched their first trading cards with on-card autographs.
While Dunne has an exclusive agreement for trading cards with Leaf, she has also been featured on Topps cards through the company's "Topps Now" product. As a result of dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes, she has been featured on cards with the right-hander. Most notably, she sits with Skenes on a Topps Now card last year after Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year award.
2025 Leaf Authentics arrives to collectors on Aug. 29 and features some of the best names in both sports and culture, including Ken Griffey Jr., Lionel Messi, and Joe Pesci. Within a box, collectors can expect to find one on-card autograph in each box, with 10 boxes coming in a case. Within the checklist of autographs, there are also opportunities to pull parallels, dual autographs and inscription autographs.