2025 Topps Tier One Baseball to feature Cut Signatures
Topps recently announced a key chase element that will be returning to one of it's higher end products, 2025 Tier One Baseball. The release will once again feature cut signatures from historical and legendary figures, cards that will be very rare to pull, and if they were to hit the open market, would be popular. While the full checklist is not available yet, collectors have been made aware of a few subjects who will be appearing on the checklist.
At the time of writing, the following individuals will have cut signatures that are possible to pull out of packs: Harry Houdini, Thomas Edison, George Patton, Marlon Brando, Charles Dickens, Richard Nixon, and Ulysses S. Grant. All of the cards will be one of ones. The cut signatures themselves appear to be from either a check, historical document, or possibly an autographed photo/piece of paper. Some of the aforementioned subjects autographs are quite rare to find, especially in the case of Marlon Brando. While he was alive, he did not sign very many autographs, adding extra value to whatever he did sign. In the case of former US President Grant, there are only so many readily available signatures that can still be found, since he was President in the late 1800s.
There will be more names added to the cut signatures checklist, and by the end of it, it should also include some Baseball players as well. Last years Tier One release included the following Baseball players on it's checklist: Bobby Cox, Bob Gibson, Cool Papa Bell, Jackie Robinson, Lou Gehrig, Tris Speaker, Pee Wee Reese, and Minnie Minoso. Given their rarity, any cut signature pulled from this year's release is sure to feature a Hall of Fame player or notable American figure in history. The configuration for last year's product was 1 pack per box, with 4 cards per pack. Two of the cards were autographed, one was a relic, and one was a base card. It is not yet known if Topps will keep this same configuration for this year's release.
The current release date for 2025 Topps Tier One Baseball is not yet known, but collectors should keep an eye out for any information that gets released, especially if any additional cut signatures are announced. Among the "hits" that can be pulled, cut signatures are hard to find, and have the potential to be the cornerstone of anyone's collection.