Shocking to see 2024 Bowman Draft cards one year later

In recent years, more and more college players drafted by MLB teams seemingly fly up the organization's Minor League systems quicker on their way to debuting less than a year after being drafted. The 2025 season was a prime example of that as several players selected in the 2024 MLB Draft found themselves on Major League fields the following season.

RELATED: Sleeper prospects and cards from 2024 Bowman Draft

In the card world, the turnaround for these players and their 1st Bowman cards was even quicker. With Bowman Draft's annual release typically happening during December or January, several of these players only had Bowman cards for a handful of months before being in the big leagues.

Between those who have seen action with Major League teams and top prospects in the game, 2024 Bowman Draft is one of the strongest Bowman product on the shelves for collectors to grab.

RELATED: Konnor Griffin's prospect cards exploding for MLB top prospect

Who headlines the checklist?

The names atop of the checklist of 2024 Bowman Draft are eye-catching and show promise to be the next stars of baseball. For some players that have shown it on the biggest stage already, it affirms that belief among those who chase their cards.

1. Nick Kurtz, Athletics 1B

Nick Kurtz 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft and 2025 American League Rookie of the Year debuted in April and slugged 36 home runs in just 117 games for the Athletics in his first season. Kurtz's 1st Bowman cards have soared in price as he looks like one of the top first basemen in the sport for years to come.

2. Chase Burns, Reds SP

Chase Burns 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 9 | Card Ladder

After striking out 191 hitters in his junior season at Wake Forrest, Burns was taken second overall in the 2024 draft and debuted with the Reds in the middle of the summer. Burns pitched to a 4.57 ERA across 43 innings in his first taste of the Major Leagues.

3. Cam Smith, Astros OF

Cam Smith 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Smith was the first player of the draft class to make headlines as he was one of the main prospects included in a trade between the Cubs and Astros that sent Kyle Tucker to Chicago. Smith made Houston's Opening Day roster and hit .236 with 9 home runs in 134 games.

4. Jac Caglianone, Royals 1B/OF

Jac Caglianone 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

One of the cover athletes for the product, Caglianone's light-tower power helped him reach Kansas City in early June but struggled in his first taste of Major League Baseball. While he hit just .157 in 62 games, his power and eye-popping exit velocity numbers leave him as a popular chase in the hobby.

5. Payton Tolle, Red Sox SP

Payton Tolle 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Tolle skyrocketed through Boston's farm system on his way to debuting in 2025 thanks to an electric fastball that hits triple digits. Unlike several players on this list, Tolle was not a popular player to chase upon release with collectors buying his base 1st Bowman autographs for as little as $12. While hitters were home run-happy against the left-hander, scouts and analysts are still high on Tolle's upside.

6. Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays SP

Trey Yesavage 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Yesavage made quite a name for himself in a short amount of time in Toronto. Despite debuting with two weeks left in the regular season, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 draft was an integral part of helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series. Yesavage tossed 27.2 innings in the playoffs while striking out 39.

7. Konnor Griffin, Pirates SS

Konnor Griffin 2024 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 10 | https://goldin.co/item/2024-bowman-chrome-draft-prospect-autograph-cpa-kg-konnor-griffin-signlvbii

The lone player on this list that has yet to debut will have to settle for being the top prospect in all of baseball. After being selected ninth overall in the 2024 draft out of high school, Griffin hit .333 in his first professional season and has opened the door to a possible Major League debut in 2026 as a 19-year-old.

What is the highest sold card from the product?

Jac Caglianone 2024 Bowman Draft 1/1 Superfractor Autograph | Card Ladder

According to Card Ladder data, the most expensive card to date is Jac Caglianone's 1st Bowman 1/1 Superfractor autograph. The card, which sold for $80,000, is just shy of $35,000 more than the second-most expensive card. Christian Moore's 1st Bowman 1/1 Superfractor autograph ($47.5K) and Caglianone's 1st Bowman 1/1 non-autograph Superfractor ($43.2K) share the podium with the 1/1 autograph.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: