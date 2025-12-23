5 Fantastic Emmitt Smith Cards To Add To Your Collection

Emmitt Smith was everywhere in the 1990's. On the TV screen, the covers of magazines, in video games - it's safe to say almost everyone in America knew who Smith was. Smith was one of the most dominant players the NFL has ever seen, combined with the fact that he played for "America's Team", the Dallas Cowboys. His football cards reflect the fact that he is a 3-time Super Bowl champ, an MVP and still the all-time rushing yards record holder with over 18,000 yards. There's a lot of noise to cut through with so many cards in the market - let's take a look at some of his best.

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back (22) Emmitt Smith runs away from Buffalo Bills defensive end (78) Bruce Smith during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. Smith ran for 108 yards as the Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

EMMITT SMITH 1990 ROOKIE CARD

There are several Smith rookie cards on the market, but most of his collectors would agree that this is the one to have. Despite a high production run, these cards carry a premium over the other rookies - one in gem-mint condition goes for around $2,000.

1990 Emmitt Smith Score Supplemental | CardLadder

1991 Emmitt Smith Star Pics

This card isn't that well known, but it is probably the first Smith on-card autograph. Star Pics wasn't exactly one of the most well-known card companies, but they did manage to produce a set which included this one of Smith in his Florida Gators uniform with an on-card auto on the back. If you're interested, look for a graded copy - there are many of these with fake signatures floating around.

1991 Emmitt Smith Star Pics Autograph | CardLadder

1999 EMMITT SMITH DONRUSS ELITE

1999's Donruss Elite product included the "Passing the Torch" autograph insert set and Smith's card in particular looks great. There's no designated area for the signature and Smith signs it boldly for a great look. There were two separate auto cards featuring Smith - his solo signature, seen here, and a dual autograph card featuring Smith and Fred Taylor.

1999 Emmitt Smith Donruss Passing the Torch Autograph | CardLadder

Sep 1, 1991; Cleveland, OH, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) in action against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

1999 UPPER DECK SP SIGNATURE

1999 also saw the release of Upper Deck's SP Signature product, which included one autograph per pack. The card seen here is from the much more limited gold parallel and is regarded as one of Smith's best autograph cards. The great design has a lot to do with its desirability.

1999 Emmitt Smith Upper Deck SP Signature | CardLadder

2024 Emmitt Smith Panini Flawless Progressions

Released last year, well after Smith's playing days, the "Progressions" subset in Panini's Flawless product takes the collector full circle with the Hall of Famer. Showing Smith in the uniforms of both teams he played for in the NFL and featuring his Hall of Fame bust in the middle, this card serves as a fitting tribute to a legendary career.

2024 Emmitt Smith Panini Flawless Progressions | CardLadder

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA;Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

