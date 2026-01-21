5 Things to Know About PSA Vault and Spotlight Auctions

PSA is one of the most well-known names in the hobby. Most collectors know PSA for grading, with thousands of cards flowing through their doors every day as collectors protect and elevate the value of what they own. Additionally, there are two other PSA offerings that hobbyists should be aware of: the PSA Vault and PSA Spotlight Auctions.

The Vault gives collectors a secure, PSA-backed way to store and manage their cards, while Spotlight Auctions creates a premium place to buy and sell standout pieces. For collectors who care about security and upgrading their collection, both are worth checking out.

Here is what collectors need to know about the PSA Vault and PSA Spotlight Auctions.

An overview of the PSA Vault

The PSA Vault runs partially through eBay, and collectors can utilize it in a variety of ways. For example, a collector could buy a card off of eBay and have it sent to PSA to be graded. Once the card is assigned a grade, the buyer has the option to have it stay in the PSA Vault, a storage facility run by the company. If it is sent to the vault, it can stay there as long as desired, or the buyer could have it shipped to them at anytime. Instant offers, to buy the card, will sometimes be made from PSA partners, providing another avenue for sellers and collectors.

Other aspects of the PSA Vault that make it unique include the ability for collectors to ship to the vault from anywhere in the world. Once they have an account set up, they can select cards from a grading order to be sent there. This could insure safekeeping if it is a very valuable card, and can provide a sense of security knowing that their cards are safe. Collectors can also list cards on eBay directly from the vault as well. PSA takes care of all the listing and packaging if the card sells, saving the seller time.

PSA Spotlight Auctions bring high end inventory up for auction

PSA spotlight auctions have only been around for a short period of time, but they contain some of the best of the best cards within the hobby. They are reserved for premium cards, typically with players everyone is chasing in PSA graded format. For example, the December Spotlight Auction included cards for Shohei Ohtani and LeBron James.

2003 SP Authentic LeBron James Autograph PSA 10 | PSA Vault via Instagram

It also featured vintage cards, with a Bill Russell 1957-58 Topps rookie card. Non-sports also had some representation, with a Charizard Holo from the original Pokemon base set. These auctions represent a great opportunity for collectors to add key cards to their collection, some of which do not often see the open market.

1957-58 Topps Basketball Bill Russell RC PSA 6.5 | PSA Vault via Instagram

The PSA Vault is a great tool for collectors to utilize. It offers flexibility to send and hold onto cards, all with a seamless process. The PSA Spotlight Auctions also showcase key high end cards, and give collectors the opportunity to seek those out when they are up for sale. Collectors should become acquainted with both of these aspects, as they are here to stay.

