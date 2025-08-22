Ahead of US Open, Aryna Sabalenka's Card Market is Highly Undervalued

As the 2025 US Open singles tournament kicks off this weekend, Aryna Sabalenka is ranked number one in the world and looking to defend her 2024 win. With so much success, collectors may be surprised to find that Sabalenka’s card market is more accessible than some of her peers.

Currently, Sabalenka is head and shoulders ahead of number two Iga Świątek by 3,292 points in the singles rankings. She also exceeds Świątek and number three ranked Coco Gauff in Instagram followers at 3.3 million, while earning $7.1 million in prize money this year versus Gauff’s $5.9 million and Świątek at $8.2 million.

Aryna Sabalenka holding her 2024 Topps Royalty Auto Relic Racket Knob 1/1 | Topps

Sabalenka has played in six Grand Slam finals and won three singles titles, but her card sales hardly reflect her success. Her highest public sale documented by Card Ladder is $3400 for a 2024 Topps Royalty The Coronation Autograph 1/1.

Measured against her counterparts, Coco’s highest sale on Card Ladder is a 2021 Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph 1/1 for $18,000. A comparable Coco card sale from the Royalty set, a 1/1 grip relic for $8000, still outsold Sabalenka by more than double. Iga’s highest selling card is a 1/1 Red Crystalline inscribed autograph from 2024 Topps Graphite Tennis for $5500, beating out Sabalenka by more than $2000.

2024 Topps Royalty The Coronation Autograph Platinum 1/1 Aryna Sabalenka. Sold for $3400 on May 23, 2025 to become Sabalenka's highest selling card. | Card Ladder

Jannik Sinner, Sabalenka’s men’s number one counterpart, has a Panini Instant Blue Viper Autograph 1/1 in a PSA 10 as his highest-selling card for $7250. While Sinner has seen recent growth in his market, he is far from the hobby’s most popular men’s tennis star; and yet, Sinner still outsold Aryna by more than double.

Aryna’s cards appear in Leaf and, most recently, the 2024 Topps tennis products, which may attribute the slower growth of her market against her counterparts who have products in Panini, Upper Deck, and multiple years of Topps. PSA data reported by GemRate shows that while Coco Gauff has 2176 total grades of 244 cards and Iga Świątek has 940 total grades of 203 cards, Aryna only has 572 total grades of 163 cards.

2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Booklet Green 5/5 Patch Auto Aryna Sabalenka sold for $1850 on June 3, 2025. | Card Ladder

There are, however, possible signs of a market change. An eBay auction sale on Jun 3rd with 17 bids for a 2024 Topps Royalty Booklet Green Patch Auto 5/5 sold for $1850. Currently, the Sabalenka 4/5 is listed for sale at $2639. Iga’s 4/5 is currently listed at $950 while her 1/5 has previously sold for $777.

The US Open begins Sunday, August 24, and Aryna’s first match is currently scheduled against 109 ranked Swiss player Rebekah Masarova for 1:40pm.

