Mantel Hobby Award Show premieres tonight

The day is finally here. Tonight at 7 PM EST, the inaugural Mantel Hobby Awards will be taking place. Awards will be given out across a variety of categories to honor the best of the hobby in the year 2025. Collectors will be able to watch the awards live, and see who the award recipients will be. The show should last about one hour in length.

Here is some information about the awards, and where collectors can tune in.

An overview of the Mantel Hobby Awards

The Mantel Hobby Awards is the first large-scale awards program for the card and memorabilia industry. There are 15 categories, with 98 nominees still left standing from the initial list of 700 that were nominated by collectors in the hobby. Votes have been taking place in the past few weeks, with thousands coming in to determine the winners, along with the opinions of 18 respected and well-known judges.

You voted and tomorrow night we find out if Sports Cards Nonsense is a winner in the first-ever @onMantel Hobby Awards!

Where to watch the Mantel Hobby Awards

The awards show can be livestreamed across the entire Yahoo Sports platform, - this includes Youtube, on TV, in-app, and across social media. Special guests, fun surprises, and giveaways are planned throughout the event.

A link can be found here to save the show, and be notified when it starts.

Collectors have the chance to be a part of hobby history this evening by tuning into the 1st ever Mantel Hobby Awards show. With numerous awards being given out, collectors will be able to see some of their favorite figures in the hobby all in one place. With the traction that the hobby has been consistently maintaining, it would not be a surprise to see these awards continue onward after this year. The show will begin on Thursday, December 18th at 7 PM EST.

