This Michael Jordan Dunk Card is Going Nuts in The Hobby

Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T. of basketball and collectors know his cards come at a premium. Its not uncommon to pay hundreds of dollars for select inserts of his cards, and it is definitely not uncommon to pay thousands for an autographed card.

However, seeing a card almost 30 years old, up 173% on Cardladder in less than a year, its time to take notice.

I am talking about the 1998-99 Skybox Dunk 'N Go Nuts PSA 10 that is selling for nearly $30,000.

Related: 1990's Dunk'N Go-Nuts and other Product-Inspired Basketball Cards

Michael Jordan | Cardladder - Fanatics Weekly

This incredible looking card back in March of this year was selling for around $10,000-$12,000. Since then, it has taken off. The question I have to ask, is why.

PSA POP report

Seeing that of the 289 submissions, only 65 have been declared a PSA 10. This is only giving a success rate of 22%. Acetate cards in general can be difficult to grade. These type of cards tend to scratch, dent, and tone. As beautiful as they are, and the enjoyment of having something different other than the regular stock cards, these cards can be challenging.

The PSA 10 version of this card already cost a premium before the sudden spike, but I believe because of the lack of availability, the demand is dictating the market of this card.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan hasn't laced up his sneakers in over 20 years, and yet he is still relevant. Jordan continues to be the staple of everything in basketball. Every player wants to be the next Michael Jordan, and every G.O.A.T conversation starts and ends with Jordan. I also believe with talks of Lebron James, and how is career is nearing the end, him being compared to Jordan, continues to help Jordan in the hobby.

The Set

This acetate set is definitely one of the greatest insert sets to appear in any card market. With the collaboration and play on words with the Dunkin' Brand, the cool colors, and of course the clear look, this set had all the pieces to be a great chase. It also doesn't hurt to have all-time greats like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Vince Carter, and Kevin Garnett appear in this set. When a Kobe PSA 7 still demands $3,000, it only speaks volumes of the set as a whole.

Kobe Bryant Dunk 'N Go | https://ebay.us/m/vqeXpm

With the NBA market exploding all over the world, and the sports cards market reaching new heights, I cant imagine this set coming down anytime soon.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: