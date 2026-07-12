We’re looking at the top five sales for the week of July 5-11, 2026, in the TCG space to keep a pulse on the high-end market. For sports card collectors, you can check out our companion piece focusing on the Top 5 Sports Card Sales to check out the latest prices and trends.

While Pokémon will undoubtedly dominate the rankings, we’ll also look at other TCG sales, including One Piece, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh! and others. Side note: Just missing the list was a 2025 One Piece Sanji in BGS 10 Black Label with a $57,600 sale on eBay.

Without further delay, let’s dig into the big movers of the week based on Card Ladder data, which include multiple high five-figure sales and one six-figure sale. Check out the top five sports card sales of the week as well.

#5: 2005 Pokémon Unseen Forces #117 Celebi Ex-Holo PSA 10

2005 Pokémon Unseen Forces #117 Celebi Ex-Holo PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Kicking off our Top 5 TCG sales of the week, the PSA 10 Celebi Ex-Holo sold for $78,000 in a Fanatics Weekly auction. The last sale of the card was in August 2025 on eBay for just $12,000, representing a 550% increase in less than a year!

#4: 2002 Pokémon Legendary Collection #29 Mewtwo Reverse Holo PSA 10

2002 Pokémon Legendary Collection #29 Mewtwo Reverse Holo PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Coming in at No. 4 for the week is a PSA 10 Mewtwo, selling on eBay through OnePokeman for $85,000. A similar version of the card sold via Fanatics Weekly in June 2026 for $72,000, representing an 18% increase in just one month.

#3: 2003 Pokémon Skyridge Holo #146 Crystal Charizard PSA 10

2003 Pokémon Skyridge Holo #146 Crystal Charizard PSA 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Selling for a solid $85,400 on Goldin Auctions, this 2003 Charizard in Gem Mint condition ranks as the No. 3 sale of the week. Interestingly, with a pop count of only 249 in PSA 10, the same graded card sold at a Fanatics Premier auction in May 2026 for $117,000, representing a 27% drop in just a few months.

#2: 1996 Pokémon Japanese Promo Corocoro Comic November #039 Jigglypuff PSA 9

1996 Pokémon Japanese Promo Corocoro Comic November #039 Jigglypuff PSA 9 | eBay via Card Ladder

Landing at the No. 2 spot this week, a PSA 9 Jigglypuff sold for a whopping $91,211 on PSA’s eBay account. One of only 14 copies in PSA 9, the only recent comps were for a PSA 7, which sold for $6,100 (also on the PSA eBay account) back in May 2026. Condition is everything, with the PSA 9 bringing in almost 1,400% more than the PSA 7 copy.

#1: 2006 Pokémon EX Dragon Frontiers Holo Mew Gold Star #101 PSA 10

2006 Pokémon EX Dragon Frontiers Holo Mew Gold Star #101 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Topping the list in this week’s TCG sales is the PSA 10 Mew Gold Star sold for $192,000 on Fanatics Weekly auction. The card represents a substantial 122% increase over the previous sale by Goldin in April 2026 for $86,620, highlighting continued demand for rare, high-grade Pokémon cards featuring the hobby’s most popular characters.