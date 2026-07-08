Logan Paul, Ken Goldin Partner For Box Break Experience

The bro-mance between Ken Goldin and Logan Paul continues as the hobby gears up for The National Sports Collector Convention (The National). The dynamic duo is set to come together for a special auction honoring the 30th anniversary of Pokémon and celebrating 40 years since the Fleer Michael Jordan rookie was released. This is the second time Goldin and Paul have teamed up for a special break.

The Logan Paul & Ken Goldin: “National” Box Break Experience auction is live right now on Goldin. Starting at $1, bidders are vying for the chance at three 1st Edition Pokémon packs. But that's not all. The winning bidder has the opportunity to get backstage with VIP passes and the chance to receive a custom live-read shout-out from Paul and Goldin.

Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions in Runnemede, displays, from left, a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady card valued at $2.5 million, a 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite LeBron James card valued at $2 million plus, and a 1909 Honus Wagner card valued at an estimated $5 million | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Goldin is going to host an epic party at this year’s National Convention,” said Ken Goldin, CEO and Founder of Goldin. “This special auction is your way to not only get the invite but also join me and Logan Paul on-stage to rip legendary packs. Pokémon First Edition Booster Box, ‘86 Fleer with Michael Jordan rookies–starting at only $1. Now’s your chance!”

Jun 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Logan Paul holds up a Pokemon Charizard card he wears around his neck while speaking to the media | USA TODAY Sports

Each lot includes one Charizard art pack, one Blastoise art pack, and one Venusaur art pack. The packs have also been weighed to verify the presence of a holo card in each lot.

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan, graded a PSA GM MT 10 | PSA

Running in the same auction lot are packs of the famous 1986-1987 Fleer product, the home of the Michael Jordan rookie card. Similar to the Pokémon auctions, the winning bidder is going after a pack of cards. Though the winner will get only one pack, that pack could hold a six-figure Michael Jordan rookie card.

Jordan isn't the only one in the set either. Rookie cards of stars such as Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, and Clyde Drexler are all in the set.

With the auctions starting at $1, anyone of any means has a chance to bid on a big item. In total, there are 44 lots between the Fleer stacks and Pokémon stacks. The winner of each auction will receive a VIP invitation for a July 30 event at The National in the Chicago area.

The auction notes highlight that the winner will be responsible for their own travel and accommodations arrangements.