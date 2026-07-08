Logan Paul, Ken Goldin Partner For Box Break Experience
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The bro-mance between Ken Goldin and Logan Paul continues as the hobby gears up for The National Sports Collector Convention (The National). The dynamic duo is set to come together for a special auction honoring the 30th anniversary of Pokémon and celebrating 40 years since the Fleer Michael Jordan rookie was released. This is the second time Goldin and Paul have teamed up for a special break.
The Logan Paul & Ken Goldin: “National” Box Break Experience auction is live right now on Goldin. Starting at $1, bidders are vying for the chance at three 1st Edition Pokémon packs. But that's not all. The winning bidder has the opportunity to get backstage with VIP passes and the chance to receive a custom live-read shout-out from Paul and Goldin.
“Goldin is going to host an epic party at this year’s National Convention,” said Ken Goldin, CEO and Founder of Goldin. “This special auction is your way to not only get the invite but also join me and Logan Paul on-stage to rip legendary packs. Pokémon First Edition Booster Box, ‘86 Fleer with Michael Jordan rookies–starting at only $1. Now’s your chance!”
Each lot includes one Charizard art pack, one Blastoise art pack, and one Venusaur art pack. The packs have also been weighed to verify the presence of a holo card in each lot.
Running in the same auction lot are packs of the famous 1986-1987 Fleer product, the home of the Michael Jordan rookie card. Similar to the Pokémon auctions, the winning bidder is going after a pack of cards. Though the winner will get only one pack, that pack could hold a six-figure Michael Jordan rookie card.
Jordan isn't the only one in the set either. Rookie cards of stars such as Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, and Clyde Drexler are all in the set.
With the auctions starting at $1, anyone of any means has a chance to bid on a big item. In total, there are 44 lots between the Fleer stacks and Pokémon stacks. The winner of each auction will receive a VIP invitation for a July 30 event at The National in the Chicago area.
The auction notes highlight that the winner will be responsible for their own travel and accommodations arrangements.
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After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz