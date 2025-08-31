Miami-Notre Dame cards of projected first rounders

The Miami-Notre Dame football series in the 1980s was one of the most heated rivalries of the decade. The schools disliked each other so much that they thought it best to walk away from the series after a meeting in 1990. The two teams met in the 2010 Sun Bowl, and the series was revived in 2012.

Now, the two schools will meet for the fifth time in 15 years after not playing against each other for more than 20 years from 1990 to 2010. There will be dozens of future NFL players on the field in what should be a special game on Sunday, Aug. 31, in Miami Gardens, FL.

ALSO: What happens to Arch Manning Cards after huge loss?

Three players from the Miami-Notre Dame game are preseason picks to go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. We review their cards and prices.

The 1988 Miami VS Notre Dame CBS College Football intro pic.twitter.com/RVI64CR00D — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) August 26, 2025

Lee Corso Gets His Own Collectible After Storied 30 Year College Gameday Career

1. Jeremiyah Love - Running back, Notre Dame

Love is considered the best running back in the country. His combination of speed and strength has drawn comparisons to another first-round running back, in Bijan Robinson from Texas.

Love's 1st Bowman card is his most desirable, coming from 2024 Bowman University Chrome. There are 28 parallels to choose from, plus his base card. His autographed cards command a hefty price. Based on recent eBay sales, his autographed base card is selling for $80.

Image Courtesy of COMC

Love's autographed and numbered cards are selling for much more. A Black Gold Stealth, limited to a print run of 24, sold for $450. An autographed green refractor, with the same image, sold for $350.

2. Rueben Bain Jr. - Defensive End, Miami

According to a Fox Sports mock draft, Bain is described as "...a freshman All-American in 2023, but his sophomore season was hampered by injuries. He has elite burst and is relentless with his hands. While he's no Micah Parsons, he's the same height as him (6-foot-3) and has similar athletic traits when it comes to pass-rushing."

Bain appeared in two different sets last year, 2024 Bowman's Best University and 2024 Bowman Chrome University. His autographed cards are affordable considering he is a top prospect for next year's draft.

This card, numbered to 50, sold for $30. | Image courtesy of eBay seller jptradingcards-24

Bain's autographed base card from Bowman's Best recently sold for $10. Bain's Bowman Chrome University autographed base card sells for less than $10. One recent eBay auction ended at $1.09. There are questions surrounding Bain's consistency as he bounces back from a difficult sophomore season. But for a potential first-rounder, he seems to be underpriced.

Image Courtesy of eBay seller w919a

3. Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle, Miami

Not to be confused with his brother, New York Jets linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, Francis is one of the top tackle prospects in the country. According to Field Yates in his ESPN Mock Draft, "Mauigoa has played right tackle in each of his first two college seasons, boasting great 6-foot-6 size, nimble feet, and immense power that all project well to the NFL level. He made life easier on Cam Ward in 2024, not allowing a single sack over 13 games."

Remarkably, Mauigoa - unlike his brother - does not have a trading card. He's sure to be featured in this year's Bowman Chrome University release. But in the meantime, one can grab autographed mini helmets and footballs from a Miami team store.

Image Courtesy of Miami Hurricanes Team Store

4. Carson Beck - Quarterback, Miami

Beck is a wild card, but he's only one year removed from being the top quarterback prospect. PFF had him as the highest-rated quarterback heading into the 2024 college season. ESPN's Field Yates had him going #1 overall in last year's preseason mock draft.

While Beck threw more interceptions than one would like to see in a high-round NFL prospect, he still finished with the 12th-highest quarterback rating (QBR) in the country while at Georgia. This year, he's in a more explosive offensive system and is protected by one of the best offensive lines in the country (see above).

Beck's first cards appeared in 2023 Bowman U Chrome and 2023 Bowman's Best. Graded autographed cards in PSA 9 are selling for just a little more than $30. His ungraded base cards are selling for a little more than $40. These cards can be a steal if Beck plays up and improves his stock draft this season with the Hurricanes.

Image Courtesy of eBay seller Collinscards1

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: