Lee Corso Gets His Own Collectible After Storied 30 Year College Gameday Career
RELATED: eBay Live Offers Topps Chrome Baseball to Collectors
When ESPN College Gameday Host & Analyst Lee Corso witnessed his new collectible, the iconic analyst was left speechless and in total awe, which was a rare glimpse that we as college football fans rarely get to see during the live antics and friendly banter of the show. Corso, who is known for his larger-than-life personality and trademark mascot headgear picks, has spent the better part of the last three decades entertaining college football enthusiasts.
RELATED: What Collectors Should Know as eBay Pilots Extended Bidding
The collectible item, which carries an action-figure like feel to it, features Corso in a bold three-piece suit, sitting at the College Gameday desk and is accompanied by the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes mascots captures the spirit of his 30-plus years on the Saturday morning stage and culminating with the very last college pick of his storied career. Surrounded by friends, colleagues, and longtime fans, Corso studied every detail of the games and in the end, chose, in fitting fashion, the Ohio State Mascot, Bruiser.
RELATED: Arch Manning Cards Fetch Texas Size Prices
From a collectibles perspective, ESPN will be giving away 30 of these ultra-rare collectibles that are commemorating and recognizing Lee Corso’s contributions to college football. These collectibles are sure to be hit among collectors and could very well command top dollar across secondary markets such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.Follow MJSchilling