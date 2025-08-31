What happens to Arch Manning Cards after huge loss?

While Saturday’s 14-7 win by No. 3 Ohio State over No. 1 Texas wasn’t a college football masterpiece, the outcome has already started to impact the football card hobby.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith came into the game as arguably the top two most significant prospects in the college sports card market. It remains to be seen what impact Manning’s 17-for-30, 170-yard afternoon with an interception and a touchdown will have on his market.

Nevertheless, Manning and Smith (six receptions for 43 yards with two dropped passes) have a lot of runway left before their seasons end, which gives them time to put a better, more consistent product on the field.

Even then, Manning had two noteworthy sales on Saturday.

According to Card Ladder, an autograph numbered to 49 from Manning’s 2023 Panini Prizm throwback release sold for $4,999 on eBay. A Manning gold autograph (numbered to 10) from Panini’s Silver Packs released at the 2024 National Sports Collectors Convention, graded a Gem Mint 10 by PSA, sold for $5,000.

Smith had a four-figure sale ahead of the game. Smith’s nebula autograph (numbered to 10) from a 2025 Panini National VIP Gold Pack went for $1,433 on eBay.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates during the second half of a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Manning’s counterpart for the Buckeyes, Julian Sayin, however, stands to benefit the most coming out of the game. Sayin enjoyed a 13-for-20 day throwing the football for 120 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first college quarterback since Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh in 1984 to knock off the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll in his first career start.

As of 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, six of Sayin’s NIL Next Era autographs from Panini’s 2025 Score football transacted, according to sold listings on eBay. The six sales averaged $145, which includes sales of cards with a “New Listing” designation for $129 and $174.99, respectively.

Sayin also featured in the 2025 Panini Luminance release, part of the product’s NIL Future Signatures autograph subset. Two Sayin autographs pulled from 2025 Panini National VIP Silver Packs (NIL autograph, numbered to 25) sold on eBay on Saturday, one for $259 in an auction and another for $450 (best offer accepted).

Wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, was on the receiving end of a 40-yard touchdown strike from Sayin in the fourth quarter. Tate had three Card Ladder-verified sales of more than $100 on Saturday, all from the line of Bowman U products produced by Topps.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Tate’s yellow refractor autographs (numbered to 75) autograph from 2024 Bowman U Best in PSA 10 condition sold for $140 on eBay. Tate’s Bowman 1st cards are found in 2024 Bowman Chrome U Football; a fuchsia refractor autograph (numbered to 150) sold for $130 on Saturday and an ungraded Ramblin’ Man insert autograph (numbered to 25) went for $175 (best offer accepted), both on eBay.

