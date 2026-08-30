1962 was a year of experimentation, innovation, and historic firsts. John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, Sam Walton opened the first Walmart, and Jackie Robinson became the first Black player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The year also saw the first live transatlantic television broadcast, made possible by a Telstar satellite.

Baseball cards were changing too, and few sets better represent the era of experimentation than 1962 Topps. The 598-card set introduced the first multi-player rookie cards in Topps history, beginning a format that would last for decades and produce some of the hobby’s most famous rookie cards. It was also the first Topps set to feature the expansion New York Mets and Houston Colt .45s, two franchises that began play in 1962.

The 1962 Topps set was the first to include the expansion Houston Colt .45s. This Shantz card also features the famous “green tint” printing error variation found on many cards from the set’s second series. | Card Ladder

Topps packed the set with other unfamiliar ideas. The distinctive wood-grain borders were unique at the time, but they became so popular that Topps copied their own design 25 years later in 1987. There was an “In Action” subset which featured photos of players actually playing in games. This was a big deviation from the norm at the time, as cards from this era almost always included a posed portrait shot of a player.

This is one of the set’s memorable “In Action” cards. It commemorates Maris breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record. | Card Ladder

The experimentation extended beyond the cards themselves. Some 1962 Topps packs included colorful player stamps as an extra insert, and others included "baseball bucks," which featured star players on faux dollar bills. The set also included a 10-card Babe Ruth tribute set that honors the life and career of the greatest player of all time.

Topps experimented beyond traditional baseball cards in 1962 with Baseball Bucks, a 96-player set. | Card Ladder

More than six decades later, these innovations are only part of what makes the set memorable. The checklist also includes 44 Hall of Famers and some of baseball’s most legendary icons at the peak of their powers. Below are the six most iconic cards from the set.

6. Roger Maris 1962 Topps #1

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All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $105,000 in 2022

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $347

Total Population: 7,392

Why it's Iconic: Topps purposely put Roger Maris as card #1 in the set to pay tribute to the Yankees legend for breaking baseball’s most sacred record in 1961. The back highlights his record-breaking 61 home runs from his 1961 MVP season. A pristine copy is extremely rare because it frequently suffered from rubber-band wear as card #1 (and the wood-grain borders are extremely prone to chipping for all the cards in the set). 4,974 copies of the card have been submitted to PSA, but only 86 PSA 8s, six PSA 9s, and no PSA 10s in existence.

5. Bob Gibson 1962 Topps #530

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All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $8,950 in 2023

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $450

Total Population: 2,292

Why it's Iconic: This card is part of the high-number series, which makes it significantly rarer and harder to find than lower-numbered cards in the set. It was also released as Gibson was entering his prime. The Hall of Fame pitcher made his first All-Star team in 1962, and then won two Cy Young Awards and an MVP in 1968.

4. Mickey Mantle / Willie Mays 1962 Topps Managers' Dream #18

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All-Time High Sale: A PSA 9 sold for $75,000 in 2024

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $535

Total Population: 9,666

Why it's Iconic: It pairs the two greatest centerfielders of all time on a single base card. Mantle and Mays were fierce rivals during their careers and were frequently compared to each other when they both played in New York. The photo was taken at the 1961 All-Star Game in Fenway Park. Hank Aaron, Elston Howard, and other star players are visible in the background.

3. Bob Uecker 1962 Topps Rookie Card Rookie Parade - Catchers #594

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All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $12,000 in 2025

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $450

Total Population: 2,280

Why it's Iconic: “Mr. Baseball” had a brief playing career with the Milwaukee Braves and other teams, but Uecker achieved massive fame after retiring. He became one of baseball's most well-known broadcasters. Many know him as the Brewers' broadcaster, but most know him best for his role in the movie Major League.

2. Willie Mays 1962 Topps #300

This card sold for $369,000 on August 16th. Only nine PSA 9 copies of this card exist (and only one PSA 10). The previous high sale for this card was $120,000 in 2022. | Card Ladder

All-Time High Sale: A PSA 9 sold for $369,000 this month on August 16th.

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $930

Total Population: 7,445

Why it's Iconic: Mays was in the middle of his prime in 1962. That season, "The Say Hey Kid" hit 49 home runs and drove in 141 runs to lead the Giants to the World Series. Collectors love the photo of Mays on this base card because his smile and pose perfectly embody the "Say Hey!" persona. The card is extremely difficult to find in mint condition, as there is only 1 Gem Mint copy exists across all the major grading companies.

1. Mickey Mantle 1962 Topps #200

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All-Time High Sale: a PSA 9 sold for $488,000 in 2025. (Only 16 PSA 9s exist, and there is only one PSA 10)

Recent PSA 6 Sale: $2,093

Total Population: 13,248

Why it's Iconic: This card captures Mantle at the end of his prime. In 1962, “The Mick” won his third MVP award after hitting 30 home runs and batting .321. He also helped the Yankees win an epic 7-game World Series vs. Willie Mays and the Giants, winning his 7th World Series ring. Demonstrating his popularity among collectors, the Mantle’s 1962 card routinely sells for twice as much as Mays’ card in the same grade.



Recent PSA 6 Prices of 8 Iconic Honorable Mentions

One of the most powerful cards in the 10-card Babe Ruth subset captures Ruth embracing Lou Gehrig on July 4, 1939, the day Gehrig delivered his famous “Luckiest Man” speech. The moment was especially meaningful because the legendary Yankees teammates had been estranged and barely spoke for years before this day. | Card Ladder

Mickey Mantle 1962 Topps #471 All-Star: $598

Lou Brock 1962 Topps Rookie Card #387: $418

Hank Aaron 1962 Topps #320: $332

Sandy Koufax 1962 Topps #5: $275

Roberto Clemente 1962 Topps #10: $259

Joe Torre 1962 Topps Rookie Card #218: $199

Lou Gehrig / Babe Ruth 1962 Topps #140: $85