Four cards topped $1 million this week, led by a $5.86 million Honus Wagner that put vintage baseball cards front and center of the high-end market.

After an unusual last few weeks in sports cards featuring names that rarely top the charts (like Macklin Celebrini and Josh Allen), this past week, the sports card market got back to its roots with monster vintage baseball card sales featuring Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Honus Wagner. Those three baseball legends each had a card sell for over $1 million this past week. The only other player with a card sale over $1M was Michael Jordan.

Here are the five biggest sports card sales of the week.

5. Michael Jordan & Isiah Thomas Dual Logoman

A one-of-one PSA Authentic 2004 SP Game Used Authentic Fabrics Dual Michael Jordan & Isiah Thomas Authentic Fabrics Dual-Logos #JT with an MBA Gold sticker | Card Ladder

A one-of-one Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas Dual Logoman takes the No. 5 spot after selling for $869,250 on August 22. This one-of-one card is particularly interesting as it pairs two basketball card legends who have a longstanding distaste (to put it lightly) for each other.

4. Michael Jordan 1986 Rookie Buyback Auto

A BGS 8.5 (10 Auto) 2006 Fleer Michael Jordan -1986 Jordan Rookie Buyback #57 (11/23) | Card Ladder

One of just two basketball cards to crack this week's list was a BGS 8.5 2006 Fleer 1986 Michael Jordan Rookie Buyback Autograph that sold for $1,204,750 on August 21. The card is serial -numbered 11/23 and features a BGS 8.5 grade with a perfect BAS 10 autograph grade.

3. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #181

A PSA 9 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #181 | Card Ladder

This PSA 9 1933 Goudey #181 takes the number three spot, which sold for $1,525,000 on August 21. The Goudey set is one of the most recognizable and sought-after pre-war sets in the hobby, and Ruth's cards are among its most desirable. The highest public sale for any 1933 Goudey card is also a card featuring the Babe, but it is card #53, which sold for $4,212,000 back in July 2021.

2. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311

A PSA 8 1952 Mickey Mantle card #311 with an MBA Silver sticker | Card Ladder

Few cards are as recognizable as the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311, which lands at No. 2 this week. This PSA 8 1952 Topps #311 with an MBA Silver sticker sold for an incredible $3,721,000 on August 21 through Heritage Auctions. The card's iconic status and strong grade make it one of the most coveted pieces in the hobby.

For nearly four years ,the 1952 Topps Mantle #311 has held the distinction of being the most valuable sports card featuring just a single player, when a SCG 9.5 sold for $12.6 million back in August 2022.

1. 1909-11 T206 Piedmont Honus Wagner

A SGC Authentic 1909-11 T206 Piedmont Honus Wagner card | Card Ladder

Taking the top spot by a massive margin was this 1909-11 T206 Piedmont Honus Wagner, which sold for $5,856,000 on August 21 through Heritage. According to the listing, this card is one of just three known Piedmont-backed T206 Wagners.

This SGC Authentic Wagner now claims the spot for the 8th-highest sale for any sports card and the third-highest card sale of 2026, behind only Ohtani's dual Gold Logoman and Logan Paul's Illustrator Pikachu. The T206 Wagner has long been considered the most famous sports card in the hobby, and this sale showed that the card's iconic status still commands a serious premium.

Vintage baseball cards completely took over this week's list, with Wagner, Mantle, and Ruth accounting for more than $11 million in combined sales.

After a week like this, the vintage baseball card market has made one thing clear: The hobby's oldest icons still know how to make the biggest noise.