Michael Penix Jr. cards could rise after Week 1 performance

In 2023, Michael Penix Jr. was one of the most electric college quarterbacks, finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting behind Jayden Daniels. Penix led The University of Washington to a national championship game appearance, ultimately falling to the Michigan Wolverines.

But success in college did not translate to his first season in the NFL. After being the eighth pick in the first round, Penix appeared in five games, starting three, for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. He finished with 775 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 58.1% completion percentage.

MICHAEL PENIX IS THE GOAT PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME pic.twitter.com/gql26b9dUs — UWKING☔️ (Demond the 🐐) (@Nothin_ButDawg) September 7, 2025

In his 2025 debut, Penix had the best game of his career, coming off a solid 2024 finale in Week 18. Penix threw for 298 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs onto the field | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The impact on his rookie cards is yet to be seen. According to Card Ladder, Penix's 2024 Silver Prizm in PSA 10, with a population of 398, has seen a 15.78% price increase over the past three months. However, that's based solely on one data point—a sale for $300 on June 9. The next sale, for $340 on June 11, is slightly less than the most recent sale of $347 on Sept. 7. What the data indicates is that a clear floor price has been established at $300.

Penix Jr.'s PSA 10 2024 Silver Prizm has sold for an average of $355 over the past three months. | Image Courtesy of GameStop

Another widely regarded rookie card, his PSA 10 Downtown card from 2024 Panini Donruss, has consistently sold for more than $1,000 since early June. Three PSA 10 sales on Sept. 7 ranged from $950 to $1,080. Penix's Downtown card in PSA 10 has a 302 population, making it slightly less populous than his PSA 10 Silver Prizm card. However, the market has spoken, and the Downtown card sells for multiples of the Prizm card. Ungraded copies sell for $500-$600.

Image Courtesy of eBay seller 5 Star Cards Grading Consignments

Penix Jr.'s card prices have remained stable over the past three months. Could a breakout sophomore campaign drive his prices up? It's possible, but buyers are waiting for the season to unfold. A solid second straight showing against a tough Minnesota defense in Week 2 could initiate a breakout in prices.

