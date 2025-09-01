Top Fantasy Football Players and their Rookie Cards

With the NFL season kicking off on Thursday, Sept 4th, fantasy football drafts are happening across the nation. Fans are participating in mock drafts and doing research as to who should be their first pick, and how to structure their team into a championship contender. Fans should also consider the rookie cards of their top choices, and the place that they have in the hobby. Fantasy Football teams change from year to year, while obtaining a key card of a top player can be a part of one's collection forever. When looking at the key cards of top fantasy targets, affordability is kept in mind in order to appeal to all levels of collectors.

RELATED: Can Saquon Barkley Change The Landscape of Football Cards?

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2021 Prizm Football Ja'Marr Chase PSA 10 RC | eBay

Chase may very well be the top selection in the majority of Fantasy Football drafts this year, perhaps in part due to his athleticism, but also due to who is throwing him the ball, Joe Burrow. Since entering the league, Chase has put up insane numbers, including 1,708 yards receiving and 17 Touchdowns last season. If he continues on this trajectory, he could lead teams to a championship by himself. Collectors can pick up a PSA 10 base Prizm rookie of chase for around $42, which might be good value depending on the season he has. Wide receivers tend to have a lower value than Quarterbacks in the hobby, so Ja'Marr Chase could spark some movement in the Wide Receiver market.

2. Saquon Barkley

2018 Prizm Football Saquon Barkley PSA 10 RC | eBay

Since his time at Penn State, Saquon Barkley has been electric on the Football field. Speed, agility, and playmaking ability are his specialties, and he put that on full display last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started his career with the New York Giants, but they decided to not resign him last offseason. Barkley took home the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award last season, racking up 2,283 yards from scrimmage. He also won his first Super Bowl, as the Eagles handled the Chiefs in convincing fashion. Barkley's market is understandably high right now, as copies of his PSA 10 Base Prizm RC are currently selling for around $132. If Barkley continues to perform at a high level, the price may rise. If he takes a step back, the inverse will happen. Running Backs in the hobby have always been a volatile market, so collectors should be cautious in that regard. But, will Barkley be the exception to the trend?

RELATED: Are football cards a good investment in 2025?

3. Bijan Robinson

2023 Prizm Bijan Robinson Silver Prizm RC PSA 10 | eBay

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises last year was the season that Bijan Robinson had, rushing for nearly 1500 yards, and becoming a standout on the Atlanta Falcons offense. Robinson will also be one of the first three players off the board in many fantasy draft due to his upside. The Atlanta Falcons are a bit of wild card this year, as it remains to be seen if QB Michael Penix Jr will avoid the sophomore slump. Robinson has the ability to pick up that slack, and his current hobby market reveals that trend. Collectors can pick up a PSA 10 Silver Prizm RC of his for around $96.

RELATED: The cards of three potential 2025 NFL breakout running backs

Fantasy Football has become a major part of the football world, and it's impact is starting to be felt in the hobby as well. Markets for some of the top players (like Saquon Barkley) are on the rise. The upside of a player in fantasy leagues is also sparking sales of Bijan Robinson cards. Ja'Marr Chase may well be the outlier in that he may go 1st overall in many drafts, but has the least value (market-wise) of the three. Collectors should keep an eye on these players in the hobby, as they are very collectable players, who's rookie cards may be in very high demand.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: