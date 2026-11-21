Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza made the first start of his NFL career in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 143 yards while adding 22 yards and a score on the ground.

The No. 1 overall pick had a tough matchup against an elite Seattle Seahawks defense, but he held his own even with star tight end Brock Bowers exiting the game early with an ankle injury.

Mendoza was always expected to play at some point this season, and Las Vegas’ trade of Kirk Cousins at the deadline expedited the former Indiana star’s debut.

Now, he’s set as the favorite to win the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, despite the fact that he’s started just one game.

“For OROY, no one is pulling away from the field, and we believe Mendoza has the highest upside,” a FanDuel Trader told Sports Illustrated.

The current rookie class only has one other quarterback starting – Arizona’s Carson Beck – and several players have suffered injuries that have derailed their first NFL seasons.

“Mendoza's rookie price is reflective of a few things: poor rookie class without any clear standouts,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “And if you look at the closest competition, KC Concepcion is having an OK year with a couple of solid games, only one touchdown. Jonah Coleman has a total of 190 rushing yards and played in five games. Carnell Tate and Denzel Boston, they've just been decent. So, what it comes down to is Mendoza has the promise, the potential for the rest of the year to produce solid stats.”

Avello mentioned that the Raiders have some winnable games down the stretch that could also help both Mendoza’s numbers and allow him to lead a Raiders team on the fringe of the playoff picture in the AFC to some success.

Following week 10, Mendoza jumped all the way to +230 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year while Concepcion (+550), Coleman (+550), Tate (+750) and Boston (+850) are the only players inside 10/1 in this market.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Fernando Mendoza: +230

KC Concepcion: +550

Jonah Coleman: +550

Carnell Tate: +750

Denzel Boston: +850

Emmett Johnson: +1100

Jordyn Tyson: +1800

Carson Beck: +2500

Caleb Douglas: +2500

Antonio Williams: +2500

Jadarian Price: +3500

Mike Washington Jr.: +3500

Makai Lemon: +3500

Kaelon Black: +4000

Seth McGowan: +4000

Omar Cooper Jr.: +4000

Germie Bernard: +4000

Oddsmakers clearly believe Mendoza has more upside than Beck – a third-round pick – who struggled in his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

“There's only two rookie quarterbacks with starting jobs right now and he's the only one that's on a half decent team,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “So, that makes a big differenc. Early on in the season this would have been Jeremiyah Love's award to lose, but with injuries he has essentially taken himself out of that race, and Carnell Tate has kind of started to do the same as well.”

Love is on injured reserve for the Cardinals while Tate has missed multiple games for the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury.

Mendoza is facing another tough matchup in Week 11 against Denver, and he’s still in search of the first passing score of his NFL career. Still, it’s pretty clear that the rookie quarterback has a chance to swing voters in the second half of the season.

“No other rookies used those first 10 weeks to really run away with the award,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. “Quarterbacks always will have a better chance and recency bias is a real thing. Voters care much more about what you do in Weeks 10-18 than in Weeks 1-9.”

Last season, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough made a late push to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, winning five of his nine starts for a Saints team that looked to be completely out of the mix in the NFC South.

Mendoza could find himself in a similar scenario where a strong finish to the regular season vaults him ahead of skill players that haven’t been consistent enough through the first half of the season.

Plus, if the Raiders – who have a game against Cleveland (the current No. 7 seed) on their schedule – make a push for the No. 7 seed in the AFC, it’ll almost guarantee that Mendoza locks up this award.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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