The 2026 NFL rookie class had a golden opportunity to break out of its molasses with multiple rookie QBs making their first career starts. Unfortunately, neither Fernando Mendoza nor Carson Beck did much to move the needle during their debuts.

Let's dive into the long-term impact of the new rookie starters joining the fray in Week 10.

TIER 1 - THE STALWARTS

I had hoped that Mendoza's debut would look a bit less congested than it did. The Raiders scored on their opening two possessions, which you'd largely credit to head coach Klint Kubiak and the scripted plays for his new QB. After that, the team scored three points for the subsequent 45 minutes.

Seattle's defense is excellent, and the number of free-rush blitzes they were able to put on Mendoza clearly became a "welcome to the league" moment for the Indiana product. The unfortunate reality is that it won't get any easier with matchups against the Broncos and Browns on tap before the team's Week 13 bye.

At least Jordyn Tyson was able to break out in his second professional start, tallying 11 receptions for 83 yards in Sunday's eventual NFC South loss to the Panthers. There's room for Tyson to potentially usurp Jeremyiah Love as the No. 2 asset from this dismal 2026 rookie class, but it relies entirely on the New Orleans' playoff chances, which are dwindling after the loss to Carolina.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders (last week No. 1)

2. RB Jeremiyah Love - Cardinals (last week No. 2)

3. WR Carnell Tate - Titans (last week No. 3)

4. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints (last week No. 4)

TIER 2 - COMFORTABLE VALUE

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Beck threw two interceptions and just 108 passing yards in his debut against the Rams this week. The good news is that neither interception really was the fault of the rookie third-round pick. The bad news is the yardage totals might not jump up significantly.

Arizona put stud wide receiver Michael Wilson on injured reserve last week due to a neck injury that will end his season. Top pick in the 2024 draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., was traded away weeks ago. 2026 rookie No. 3 overall selection Jeremiyah Love is out for the foreseeable future due to a high-ankle sprain. The Cardinals simply have no juice offensively, and that doesn't even account for a schedule that is filled to the brim with playoff hopefuls (even if you could use that term loosely with the Commanders, Saints, and Raiders).

No matter what you think of Beck, it's hard to deny the tough hand he's been dealt. With Arizona staring down the barrel of another top-5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, loaded with potential first-round QBs, the time for Beck investors to make good on his value may have come prior to his Sunday start.

5. WR Denzel Boston - Browns (last week No. 5)

6. RB Jonah Coleman - Broncos (last week No. 6)

7. WR KC Concepcion - Browns (last week No. 7)

8. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals (last week No. 9)

9. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks (last week No. 8)

10. WR Makai Lemon - Eagles (last week No. 11)

TIER 3 - SPECULATIVE OPTIONS

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmett Johnson continues his scintillating rise up the rankings after a monster 171-yard, two-touchdown game against the Falcons on Sunday. More crucially, stud free-agent signing Kenneth Walker was absent from this game due to a late-week groin injury, and initial reports suggest he could miss more than one week.

While it'd be foolish to suggest Johnson will replace Walker as the team's preferred starter, all it takes is the rookie worming his way into more consistent work entering the postseason for his hobby value to take off. The Chiefs currently have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl this year, which often gives an artificial bump to every player's price, especially young players making dividends for the offense.

11. WR Omar Cooper Jr. - Jets (last week No. 10)

12. QB Ty Simpson - Rams (last week No. 12)

13. RB Emmett Johnson - Chiefs (last week No. 15)

14. WR Germie Bernard - Steelers (last week No. 13)

15. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers (last week No. 16)

TIER 4 - KEEP TABS ON 'EM

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) walk out of the tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is hardly a ringing endorsement, but Baker Mayfield's potential foot/ankle injury could give way to a bit more fun in the 2026 rookie class. Jalon Daniels didn't do much in his three games as a starter for the Buccaneers earlier this season, compiling 624 total yards to go with a 3:5 TD:INT ratio and a 1-2 record.

However, he'll get a chance to make amends against the Lions in Week 11, and if Mayfield's injury lingers longer, a far more hobby-moving matchup against the Panthers and Chargers in the subsequent weeks. The undrafted rookie free agent is hardly a long-term play from a hobby perspective, but we've seen backup QB markets move seemingly at a whim if even a scent of positive play is showcased. An upset win over the suddenly frisky Detroit defense could do just that.

16. QB Jalon Daniels - Buccaneers (last week unranked)

17. LB Arvell Reese - Giants (last week No. 20)

18. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers (last week No. 18)

19. DE David Bailey - Jets (last week No. 19)

20. TE Kenyon Sadiq - Jets (last week No. 14)