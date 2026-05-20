After 22 years of always contending but never winning the whole thing, Arsenal FC has won the English Premier League with a game in hand following two crucial results: their Matchday 37 triumph over Burnley and Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

At the helm was none other than club icon Mikel Arteta, who previously won two FA Cup and FA Community Shield trophies with Arsenal during his playing career. As much as the league triumph belongs to the players, it belongs to the manager as well — and a recent record-breaking sale just proves that statement true.

The Most Valuable Arteta Card of All Time

Mikel Arteta Previous High Sale | Card Ladder

Prior to May 19, 2026, the highest price ever paid for a single Mikel Arteta card was only $1,000. That record was set in May 2024 by his 2024 Futera Arsenal Jersey Relic 1/1 Training Used card, and it remained unmatched for two years.

2015-16 Topps Premier League Mikel Arteta 1/1 | Card Ladder

Then came the day of Arsenal's Premier League victory, where the record was actually broken twice. $1,767.22 was paid for Arteta's 1/1 from the 2015-16 Topps set, but not even 24 hours later, a truly gargantuan sale went down on eBay.

Arteta's 1/1 Superfractor Auto from 2026 Topps Chrome EPL went for an astonishing $20,000 on eBay right after Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth. It's easily the single most valuable Mikel Arteta card in the whole world, as no other collectible around Arsenal's manager even comes close.

2026 Topps Chrome EPL Mikel Arteta Superfractor Auto 1/1 | CardLadder

Top Sales For Arsenal's 2025-26 Championship Winners

2020-21 Panini Prizm Premier League Black Prizm Bukayo Saka PSA 10 | CardLadder

Bukayo Saka has been synonymous with Arsenal for nearly a decade now, and at long last, he can call himself a Premier League champion. Constantly one of Arsenal's most proficient players, it's no surprise that his card market commands such a premium even compared to the rest of the team.

His most valuable card sale is one that hasn't even been redeemed yet, but in close second place is his Black Prizm 1/1 from the 2020-21 Panini Prizm PL, graded PSA 10. It went for $23,180 two years ago on Goldin.

2025-26 Topps UEFA Club Competitions Ultimate Stage Chrome Autographs Superfractor Declan Rice 1/1 PSA 9 AUTO 10 | CardLadder

Commanding Arsenal's midfield towards a historic EPL title was Declan Rice, and after nearly three years of that West Ham Central post on X making a ton of sense, he's finally added another professional trophy to his cabinet.

Rice's most valuable card sold just last month for $6,863 — a 1/1 Superfractor Auto from 2025-26 Topps UCC. With the championship high expected to linger around the red side of London for quite a while, who knows what kind of price this card would command if it suddenly hit the open market again?

2021-22 Panini Mosaic Montage David Raya Black Mosaic 1/1 PSA 9 | CardLadder

Time and time again, David Raya came up clutch for Arsenal throughout the season as not only the undisputed first-choice keeper within the team, but as one of the best in the whole world. He just secured a third consecutive EPL Golden Glove award following yet another spectacular year.

His most valuable card comes from his rookie season with Brentford, way before he joined Arsenal. His Montage Black Mosaic 1/1 from 2021-22 Panini Mosaic EPL, encased in a PSA 9 slab, sold on eBay for $1,000 just a week before Arsenal were crowned champions.

The Most Expensive Arsenal Sale of the Year

Max Dowman | Card Ladder

However, the top sale of an Arsenal player this season - and the top sale of a player in an Arsenal jersey of all-time - came from 16-year-old Max Dowman's 2025-26 Topps Chrome Premier League Red Refractor On-Card Auto in a PSA 9.

Despite Dowman playing just 91 Premier League minutes this season, this card sold for $30,500 on May 9, 2026, and rumors of private sales for other Dowman cards could be even higher.

An incredible rookie for an incredible season from Arsenal.