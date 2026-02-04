Topps Premier League Chrome is Back and Better Than Ever

For the first time under its new Premier League license, Topps is back with the long-awaited and all-new 2026 Topps Chrome Premier League collection and bringing the world’s most-watched league to life through bold designs, incredible inserts, and one of the most exciting autograph line-ups football cards have ever seen.

Where the initial Topps Premier League cards released at the start of the 2025-26 season have been taken to the hearts of fans and collectors alike, Topps Chrome Premier League is another level up; defined by its unmistakable metallic finish, crisp photography, and cards that feel heavier, sharper, and built to last.

Dropping on February 5th, Topps Chrome Premier League features everything from superstars and club legends to breakout rookies ready to make their mark. Highlights include autograph cards, alongside a mix of refractors, numbered parallels, and epic inserts, including Chrome Anime, Triple Platinum, Give Him His Flowers, Streets Won’t Forget, and the all-new Locked In.

Salah Zero Hour | Topps

Among the many exclusives in the new collection, Chrome Premier League gives fans the long-awaited chance to pack Mohamed Salah Topps Chrome autograph cards, making this the first instance of the Liverpool talisman’s auto featured on trading cards to date.

Base cards

Josh King Base | Topps

200-card base set featuring all 20 teams from the 2025/26 Premier League season, including an array of stunning parallels.

Inserts

Streets Won't Forget | Topps

10 common inserts every hobby box, mixed between the following themes: Alive and Kicking, Stoppage Time Heartbreaker, Golazo, The Streets Won't Forget, and That's His Job.

That's His Job | Topps

That's His Job is a reference to the saying that Roy Keane popularized on the Premier League broadcast and highlights unsung heroes.

Case Hits & Short Prints

Wirtz | Topps

Stunning case hits and short prints, including Chrome Anime, Triple Platinum, Locked In, and the iconic Helix insert.

Super Short Print Autos

Zero Hour Auto | Topps

Look for ultra-rare Zero Hours autographs, all signed on card in silver pen.!

Autographs

Cole Palmer Auto | Topps

The autograph checklist is jam-packed with the greatest current players, rookies, and legends from Premier League history. Look for on-card autographs, duals, triples, quads, plus more!

Dual Auto | Topps

Whether you’re chasing grails or ripping your first pack, this collection brings the Premier League to life in signature Chrome style.

